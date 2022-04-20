Woodlan's ace does it all in victory

Woodlan senior pitcher Carter Knoblauch had already thrown five no-hit innings when he knocked a pitch from New Haven’s Connor Cannon deep into Parkview Field’s right field on Tuesday night.

The fifth-inning triple was more than enough for DeJay Gerig, who had walked and stolen second, to score the first run in an eventual 2-1 Woodlan victory.

“I saw the inside pitch, it wasn’t coming at me, it wasn’t going to hit me. So I got my hands through it and turned on the ball,” Knoblauch said.

The next batter, junior Jacob Snyder, singled to shallow left-center. The New Haven fielder slid but didn’t come up with the catch, allowing Knoblauch to score what proved to be the winning run.

“It was great, it’s an experience that I’ve always wanted to have,” Knoblauch said of playing on the TinCaps’ field. “I’m glad we got the win, glad our team could come through with it, so I couldn’t be happier right now.”

Knoblauch did not give up a hit or a walk in five and two-thirds innings against the Bulldogs (1-5). He struck out 12, including six straight Bulldogs during one stretch.

“I felt great, it was a pretty nice night. Cold, but there wasn’t too much wind, it was a nice night for baseball,” Knoblauch said. “I was able to throw the fastball well tonight, I was able to hit spots and throw the off-speed when I needed to. It was just effective tonight.”

According to Woodlan coach Mark Koos, Knoblauch has 46 strikeouts while walking just two batters this season.

“Carter Knoblauch is a special talent. He’s one of the best pitchers in Woodlan baseball history, and I hope Anderson University realizes how fortunate they are to get somebody so talented,” Koos said.

Noah Acquaviva relieved Knoblauch in the sixth inning and his first batter, New Haven shortstop Sam Golden, reached on an error. But Acquaviva then struck out Jordan Johnson to end the threat.

Acquaviva got the first out in the seventh, but Mason Knoch singled to center and advanced to second on an error. Knoch took third during Jackson Turnwald’s at-bat, and when Turnwald was walked the Warriors now faced runners at first and third with just one out and a two-run lead.

Junior Austin Snyder, who had started the game at first base, came in to close out the game. New Haven designated hitter Max Beetz hit a soft come-backer to Snyder, which he fielded for the second out as Knoch scored. Snyder then induced another ground out to clinch the victory.

