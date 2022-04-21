Perfect game, cycle for Blazer

It's hard to improve on a perfect game, but Owen Willard and the Eastside Blazers found a way.

Willard threw five perfect innings against Prairie Heights and hit for the cycle as the Blazers beat the Panthers 14-0 in five innings Wednesday night at Parkview Field.

It was clear from the beginning of the game, the second Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic matchup of the day, that Willard might have something special brewing. The senior PFW commit, who bats leadoff, crushed the second pitch of the game to left, where it easily cleared the outfield fence and the left field lawn before landing on the concourse for a home run.

“I just knew it was going to be a fastball, for some reason. I was sitting back and just waiting for it and it just felt really good,” Willard said.

Willard's long ball was just the beginning of a hit parade for the Blazers (7-3). Laithyn Cook had the second Eastside RBI of the day with a single to center that scored Nick Snyder with two outs in the first, and the Blazers tacked on a third first-inning run when Ryder Reed scored from third while Cook was in the midst of a rundown between first and second base.

Willard got his second hit in the second inning with a double that landed just fair in right field, but he was stranded at second base and the Blazers failed to add to their lead. In the third, however, Jack Buchanan and Snyder led off with back-to-back doubles to left to stretched the lead to 4-0. Snyder scored on a sac fly by Cook to put the Blazers up 5-0.

Eastside poured it on in the fourth, batting around and scoring six runs on seven hits, including Hugh Henderson's leadoff double and Willard's triple, which bounced around the right field corner.

Willard's last hit was a single to left in the fifth inning, finishing what Willard said was his first cycle in a game since the sixth grade.

The Blazers also had nine players bat in the fifth while tacking on three more runs. In all, last season's Class 2A state runners-up had 17 hits against their NECC opponents.

“This was our best-hitting game of the whole season. We were on, right from the get-go. We were ready to hit, right from the start,” Willard said.

While Eastside 21 base runners, Willard was dominant on the mound, striking out 10 of the 15 batters he faced, including five of the last six.

“I was feeling all my pitches. It's a bigger stage, and I feel like I do better (on a big stage) than in a normal game. I was ready for this game, and I came out pretty good, I guess,” Willard said. “You just have to stay calm, don't let the crowd or anyone affect you. You have to trust what you have.”

In the first high school game of the night, South Side beat rival North Side 13-3 in five innings.

The Archers (3-4) jumped on the North Side (2-3) from the start, batting around and scoring eight runs in the bottom of the first.

Three South Side players were hit by pitches in the first frame and three more were walked.

South Side pitcher Perry Stow hit a double to left in the first inning that scored three runs, and Jack McGinnis hit a double to left in the fifth and later scored on a single by Mason Rochford, putting the Archers up 13-3 and invoking the 10-run rule.

Stow, who has committed to Saint Francis, gave up three runs in fourth innings, striking out eight while walking four.

