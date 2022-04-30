Saints' star adds another Glass Spike to trophy case

Bishop Dwenger senior Eva Hudson was presented with the Glass Spike award – her third – at the school library on Friday.

The Glass Spike is voted on by conference coaches and has been awarded to the most outstanding volleyball player in the SAC each year since 1996. Hudson is the first three-time award winner, while both Stephanie Bishop of Northrop and Tionna Williams of Concordia each won the award twice.

This season, the Purdue recruit helped the Saints to a 30-2 record, and the Saints went undefeated in SAC play. Hudson had 516 kills in her senior season (5.9 per set) with a hitting percentage of .462 and had 46 aces, 132 total blocks and 261 digs.

The year before, Hudson set a state finals record for kills in a five-set match with 33 as the Saints came from behind to claim the program's first state title.

“She's always been a determined young person. Even as a little kid you could tell, she would set her jaw and you knew it was time to go, even as a 5-year-old playing soccer,” said Eva's mother, Stacey Hudson, who also played college volleyball at Purdue. “I've even told her, you're better now than I ever was, even in college. It's an interesting thing, to be in awe of your own child.”

Eva Hudson is set to move to Purdue on June 13, and then will finish out her club season at the national championships in Florida. The rest of the summer will be filled with training for her first college season and leading camps for younger players.

“It's super sad, leaving behind the juniors and the underclassmen, and especially my sister,” Hudson said, referring to Audrey, a sophomore on the team. “But it's super exciting to have new challenges and continue on my path.”

Hudson had originally committed to Notre Dame in 2020 while coach Mike Johnson was leading the program, but in December 2021 the university announced that his contract had not been renewed, and he was replaced by Salima Rockwell. Hudson said that she met with the new coach and really liked her, but was concerned about how competitive the program might be, especially as Rockwell rebuilt the program, so she decommitted along with much of the original recruiting class.

Luckily, Purdue, which had originally been her second choice, remained an option for her. The Boilermakers went 26-7 last fall, including 15-5 in the Big Ten, and reached the NCAA regional finals.

“The atmosphere was awesome, competitive and very supportive of each other, especially within the team dynamic. The coaches are amazing, and just the school is awesome,” Hudson said.

“I think she's very excited, and I know as a family we're very excited, having her close and being able to see her play,” Stacey Hudson said. “It's such as proud moment as a mother, to see that she can move forward. I have no reservations about her moving to the next step, other than my own personal sadness that she's not going to be in my house every night.”

vjacobsen@jg.net