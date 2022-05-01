Local players in star roles at all-star game

KNIGHTSTOWN – Connor Essegian and his Central Noble teammates have seen the movie “Hoosiers” plenty of times – the Cougars' coaching staff has the team watch the classic underdog tale every year.

On Saturday, Essegian and his teammate Logan Gard were among the seniors who got to write their own footnote in the history of Knightstown's “Hoosier Gym.”

The Hoosier Gym Classic, now in its 17th year, invites some of the best senior boys and girls across Indiana for an all-star event on the bandbox court, which was built in 1921 and served as the home court of the Hickory Huskers for the filming of the 1986 movie. Half of the players don the Huskers' red and gold uniforms, and the other half of the all-stars play as the rival Terhune Tigers in blue.

Essegian and Carmel standouts Peter Suder and Charlie Williams scored 24 points each for the Tigers, who beat the Hickory boys 121-117. Gard, who played for the Hickory team, scored 18 points and had nine rebounds.

“It was fun, I was hoping we would be on the same team, together for one last time, but it was good to compete against him, we both had good games, and it was good to go out like that,” said Essegian, a Wisconsin signee.

Homestead senior and 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball Ayanna Patterson scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds to help the Hickory girls to a 90-85 win over the Terhune girls in the first game of the day. Garrett seniors Morgan Ostrowski and Nataley Armstrong also played for the Hickory girls, contributing two points each.

Patterson said she didn't mind going from one of the biggest stages in high school basketball – the McDonald's All-American game, played in Chicago in March – to one of the smallest in terms of size, that is. The Hoosier Gym court is shorter than regulation high school courts today, the benches are in the narrow space between the baselines and the walls and the few rows of stands are practically on top of the sidelines.

“It was really special, it's a really special and historic place in Indiana, and it's cool to be back home and get to put on a show in front of a home crowd. That's very special for me,” said Patterson, who is scheduled to report to UConn in about a month.

Fellow Homestead senior Fletcher Loyer, who also wore the Hickory red and gold, led all boys players with 27 points, 12 in the second quarter, and Karson Jenkins of Snider scored 24 points for the Huskers. Hickory led by as much as 74-62 in the third quarter, but Terhune went on a 17-2 run late in the third quarter and into the fourth, putting the Tigers ahead 103-95.

Joe Reidy of Woodlan scored 10 and DJ Allen of Leo added nine points for the Tigers. Former Bishop Luers coach Fonso White, who coached the Tigers boys, said he was excited that Fort Wayne talent was spread equally on the two boys teams, giving the players from the northeast corner of the state a chance to showcase their talent while playing with and against many of the best players from around Indianapolis.

“I always tell the kids, someone paid for that ticket, they expect to get quality play. Not one-on-one, but team play,” White said. “All-out effort, know who you represent, show up, show out and have some fun.”

Several other local coaches also led teams: Jonathan Fuelling of Bellmont was a coach for the Hickory boys, and former Concordia coach Dave Miller and former Snider and Bishop Luers coach Greg Friend coached the Terhune girls.

The Railroaders girls played Churubusco at the Hoosier Gym in the regular season, so Armstrong and Ostrowski were making a repeat visit.

“It's a shorter court, which I like because it's a lot less running. But the history here, it's all about basketball,” Armstrong said. “It's kind of crazy, you don't realize it at first, and then you have that realization, they actually filmed a movie in here.”

