Bruins dominate at home

There's winning a conference title, and then there's what Northrop did at the Girls SAC Track and Field Meet on the Bruins' home track on Wednesday night.

Northrop athletes won seven of the 16 events and swept the top two spots in three contests at the conference championship, which was delayed a day because of storms Tuesday. At least one Bruin placed in the top three in 13 different events and Northrop claimed the team trophy with 177 points – nearly double the total of runner-up Concordia, which tallied 91 points.

Snider was close behind in third with 89 points, North Side fourth with 87 and Bishop Dwenger fifth with 84.

No one was more indicative of Northrop's success than senior Morgan Patterson, who led sweeps in the 100 hurdles in 14.86 (junior Kobi Scott was second in 14.96), the 300 hurdles in 46.71 (sophomore Alysia Frasier was second in 50.25) and the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1 inch (Scott was second at 16-6.75). Patterson also ran the anchor leg of the 4x100 relay, which won in 48.76.

“We were planning on going 1-and-2, that was the plan all along, just fighting strong together,” Patterson said. “We've been practicing as a team, getting to know each other, getting along. This team is a great team, and I wouldn't ask for a better one.”

Northrop sophomore Nelly Vaughn also won multiple individual events: Vaughn won the 100 dash in 12.71 seconds, with Snider's Tanasia Rogers taking second in 12.93 and fellow Bruin Cami Bomersback at third in 12.98. Vaughn also won the 200 in 26.17 seconds.

Patterson said her highlight of the day was the 4x100, an event she only cheered on. The Bruins held off North Side to claim the final race, winning in 4:18.05, while the Legends settled for second in 4:19.81.

Snider senior Niesha Anderson easily won both throwing events, claiming the shot put with a mark of 42 feet, 8 inches, and the discus with a throw of 121-6. But the Bruins also picked up 14 points in both of the throws: Senior Aniyah Moore placed second in the shot at 35-1 and second in the discus at 110-2 while Bruins junior Ashanti Williams finished third in the shot and junior Hay Ma Ong was third in the discus.

Snider senior Samone Byrd won the high jump, beating out Concordia senior Ellie Hellinger, who had needed more attempts before clearing 5-1.

Concordia sophomore Lexi Panning took the lead for the Cadets during the anchor leg to win the 4x800 in 10:16.61, while Northrop finished second in 10:22.98. Later, Panning passed Northrop junior Victoria Clibon in the second half of the 1600 to win the distance race in 5:19.63 (Clibon finished second at 5:21.39).

In the 3200, South Side's Lauren Walda and Clibon quickly separated themselves with Clibon just behind Walda until pulling past her in the second mile and claiming an SAC title in 11:11.51. Clibon was second in 11:30.69, and Panning third in 11:56.82.

The only other event won by the Archers was the pole vault where junior Grace Gillie cleared 10 feet, beating runner-up Philomena Carey of Bishop Dwenger by two feet.

North Side swept the 400 as freshman Saniya Brinkley won in 1:01.16 and sophomore Daniya Grady placed second in 1:03.06.

Bishop Dwenger senior Katie Woods won the 800 in 2:23.66, beating Sidney Scheumann of Concordia by nearly 3.5 seconds.

