Swinging bunt propels Northrop

Pernell Whitsett ripped his hat off, pumped his fist and then stomped off the pitcher's mound to chest bump catcher Ayden Schuhler as their Northrop teammates surrounded them in celebration. It was nearly three hours after the first pitch of the game and the Bruins had outlasted SAC-leading Snider.

Whitsett twirled four shutout innings in relief, starting pitcher Luke Siren struck out 13 in seven innings and Schuhler knocked in the game-winning run on a swinging bunt to help Northrop to a 3-2 win over the Panthers in 11 innings at Parkview Field on Wednesday. The game was part of the Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic.

“It was super fun,” Whitsett said. “The last time we played them (a 3-1 loss on April 16), we came out on the losing side and we didn't have enough energy. Tonight we came out with a lot of energy and we took the W.”

The game entered the 11th knotted at 2 after the teams had battled through three scoreless extra frames.

Josh Sheppard reached on an error to start the winning rally, and Nick Pandoff moved him up to third with sharp single to right-center.

With two outs, Schuhler tapped the ball up the third-base line into no-man's land for an infield single to score Sheppard with the go-ahead run. Sheppard was mobbed by his teammates as he returned to the dugout.

“That's baseball, it kind of evens itself out at times,” Northrop coach Matt Brumbaugh said. “You hit some lasers that go for outs and then you get that little worm-burner out there and it ends being a big run for us.”

In the bottom half, Whitsett surrendered a one-out triple to Snider freshman Brandon Logan, who has committed to Vanderbilt, and, after striking out Purdue football signee Domanick Moon, hit a batter and walked another to load the bases. That brought Indiana baseball recruit Landen Fry to the plate, and the Bruins right-hander blazed a fastball on the outside corner to get a strikeout looking and finish the victory.

He struck out three and gave up only one hit to earn the win.

“Shut the door,” Whitsett said of his mindset entering the game. “That's literally it, shut the door, compete and have guts. ... It was a whole bunch of adrenaline pumping.”

The Bruins (4-8, 4-4 SAC) trailed 2-0 into the sixth, but three straight singles, including an RBI hit through the middle for Sam Early, cut the deficit in half and knocked Snider (10-4, 7-1) starter Jakob Byler from the game.

Fry came on in relief and walked the first hitter he faced to load the bases with one out. Sheppard hit next and grounded to the drawn-in second baseman. The throw home for the force out was accurate and in plenty of time, but the umpire ruled the catcher had pulled his foot off the plate too early, letting the tying run score.

Siren retired the final six hitters he faced, striking out four, to send the game to extra innings.

dsinn@jg.net