Spartans' pitching sharp to gain split

Snider earned a 8-4 win against Homestead at the World Baseball Academy on Saturday morning, but the Spartans got some payback in the afternoon, beating the Panthers 8-1.

Homestead led the second game 8-0 by the end of the fourth inning, and Snider tacked on the lone run in the seventh inning. Spartans starter Griffin Tinkel threw six scoreless innings in the Homestead win, facing the minimum number of batters.

“I'm really happy about the way we came out and bounced back from some mistakes that cost us in the first game,” Homestead coach Nick Byall said.

The Spartans (11-3) benefited from Snider miscues in the first inning of the morning game – leadoff man Carson Nutter scored a run in a first inning that included three Snider errors and a balk, as well as an RBI single by Bryce Yoder – but after that it was the Panthers (11-5) who were on their game.

Homestead's Alex Graber gave up eight hits and eight runs while walking three batters in 41/3 innings, and Logann Tuttle gave up one hit while pitching the remaining 12/3 innings.

The Spartans committed two errors and also hit Snider's Luke McCleery and Naveon Warren with pitches.

Snider's Aaron Fenn threw a complete game for the win, striking out five, although he did give up a two-run home run to Brennen Weigert in the top of the fifth. Kade Hinton and Brandon Logan each hit doubles for the Panthers in the first game, and Langston Leavell went 3-for-4 with two triples, two runs scored and two batted in.

“It was a nice comeback. We'd got on the wrong side of some scores in our last few games,” said Snider coach Josh Clinkenbeard, whose team had lost three straight coming into Saturday. “We had some guys get at-bats who don't really get a chance to play much, and they came through.”

Tinkel – and the Spartans defense – controlled the second half of the double-header. Tinkel, who struck out five in six innings, set down the Panthers lineup in order through the first three innings and erased the first hit he gave up – to Logan leading off the fourth – with a double play. Tinkel's only walk was to Kent Burkhead, who was caught attempting to steal second in the fifth. Warren, who led off the sixth inning with a single, was picked off of second base after McCleery flied out to center fielder Nicholas Hockemeyer.

“A couple of those were phenomenal plays – both double plays were great efforts, really,” Byall said. “We always talk about, if we can make the routine play, we're going to be in great shape, you're going to help your pitcher out a lot.”

The Spartans had nine hits by nine players in the second game, and Jake Goode batted in three runs.

The Panthers are the first local team to beat Homestead this season (the two previous losses came against Gibson Southern and Cathedral). The Spartans are set to play a three-game series against Class 4A No. 5 Carroll (17-2) on Tuesday through Thursday.

