Blackhawk basketball coach succumbs to cancer

For more than two years, Marc Davidson battled cancer with faith and dignity, setting an example for his loved ones, his Blackhawk Christian students and athletes and anyone else who would listen to his testimony. Davidson lost his fight Monday, dying at age 49.

His favorite Bible verse was from Colossians, “All things heartily unto the Lord.”

“I've used that verse so many times on myself, on my kids, on kids that I've coached...,” he said in March 2021 before leading the Braves to their second consecutive state title. “I've been using that verse lately to relate to big things like dying. That's a big thing. I've never thought of Colossians 3:23 as it relates to dying until about three weeks ago, and I've been thinking about it a lot since.”

He is survived by his wife, Lisa, and their seven children – Wesley (Ashton), William (Sarah), Frankie, Marcus, Jimmy, Jaela and Isaiah.

All five of his sons played for Davidson at Blackhawk Christian. Wes went on to play at Anderson, Will played for Wheaton College, and Frankie and Marcus play for Grace. Jimmy is a junior at Blackhawk Christian.

Davidson embraced his illness as an opportunity and would ask opposing coaches before games if it was OK if he talked to the players afterward.

“I think about joy which I've always talked to my family a lot about. I've always been told that joy is not dependent upon your circumstances, and I've always believed that in my brain. But right now I feel it in here,” he said, slapping his chest. “I'm overflowing with joy in the midst of this.”

During a nine-year career at Blackhawk Christian, Davidson's teams compiled a 197-55 record, including going 128-16 the last five years. His teams won eight sectional, two regional and two semistate titles along with state championships in 2019 and 2021.

Matt Roth, a former Indiana University player and Blackhawk Christian assistant coach, was named head coach last week.

Davidson, Troy Neely of Westview and James Blackmon of Bishop Luers are the only Fort Wayne-area boys coaches to win two state titles.

Before coming to Blackhawk Christian in 2013, Davidson was 30-15 during two seasons at Lakewood Park Christian.

Originally diagnosed in October 2020, the cancer continued to spread, but he loved his team and wondered if a third state championship was possible. The Braves finished 23-5, losing in the regional title game.

With prayers from countless prayers and friends for strength, Davidson continued coaching. He also continued testifying. During the 2021 state tournament title run and again during this regular season, opponents prayed with Davidson and the Braves following games.

Without a hint of ambiguity, Davidson knew he was doing exactly what God was asking of him.

“We talk a lot about the promises of scripture, the promise of peace that surpasses all understanding, the promise of joy even in hard times, the promise of eternal life in Christ,” he said. “We also have the promise of trials. Jesus said, 'You will have tribulations.' It's not if, but when,” Davidson said. “A lot of times we don't talk about that promise of suffering, but it's reality.”

Davidson was also a competitive powerlifter, winning the Masters Heavyweight Division title at the Strongman National Championships in Las Vegas in September 2019. Even more amazing, he didn't start competing until he was 39. Davidson liked to train most mornings in Blackhawk Christian's weight room.

Davidson played college ball at Illinois and then at Trinity International before playing professionally in France from 1995 to 2006.

“The more you are in athletics, you are going to get humbled. It just happens, but I think God allows those things to ultimately point us to him and to realize we were created for more than just this,” Davidson said two years ago. “That's something I try to express to our players because when you are an 18-year-old high school kid, you think it's all about right here and right now. I'm just trying to get them to understand a bigger perspective of realizing that ultimately we were created to enjoy fellowship with our creator.”

Services are pending.