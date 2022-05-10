Vikings' girls win NE8 onlast race

NEW HAVEN – Addy Wiley crossed the finish line, turned around and bounced up and down, anticipating the celebration to come.

The reigning Gatorade Indiana Player of the Year in track and field ran the anchor leg for Huntington North's 4x400 meter relay team in the last girls event Monday at the Northeast 8 conference meet at New Haven.

The Vikings came into the relay tied with East Noble for the meet lead and they won the race and the meet with a meet-record time of 4 minutes, 5.21 seconds.

Huntington North girls totaled 127 points. East Noble was second with 122, and 2021 champion Leo was third with 111.

In the previous three years, Huntington North had finished within five points of the top of the conference twice and also had the meet canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was really special, especially for our seniors because we had been so close every year,” Wiley said. “It was our moment. ... To put it all together just feels great.”

On the boys' side, Columbia City took home its third crown in the last five years, notching 132.5 points to 102 for second-place Leo. Norwell was third with 90.

The Vikings and Knights each came into the girls 4x400 with 117 points to set up a winner-take-all final race.

“That was the best-case scenario for us because us four girls that were on that line were amped up and ready to go,” said Wiley, a future Colorado track athlete. “We were very excited, and we told ourselves we could have a lead or not but we were driving it all the way home no matter what the race looks like.”

Wiley won all four events in which she participated and set meet records in three of them. In addition to her team's record in the 4x400, she set the 3,200 mark with a 10:44.63 and broke her own 400 record, set last year, with a time of 57.75 seconds. She also won the 1,600 in 5:15.82.

Ella Colclesser won the 800 in 2:24.09 for the Vikings and was a member of the 4x400 team, which broke a record Huntington North set last year.

“To win on the 4x4, that's a great fashion to do it, last minute, last event and they delivered,” Huntington North coach Brian Milton said. “We're conference champs for the first time in a long time so it's a really good feeling.”

It's the first time Huntington North has won a conference title since 2014, when it was a member of the North Central Conference.

Leo's Leah Handshoe was victorious in four events (high jump, 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and 200) and set meet records in the 200 (26.11), 300 hurdles (46.26 ) and 100 hurdles (14.99).

The Columbia City boys were led by senior Austin Hall, who won the 3,200 in 9:31.33, beating the previous meet record by nearly 10 seconds.

Hall, a future Purdue Fort Wayne track athlete, was also second in the 1,600.

“That kid's an animal,” Columbia City coach Ryan Trieschman said. “He's just a phenomenal athlete. He's a great person. I'm going to be sad to see him go.”

Hall beat the previous meet record in the 1,600 with a 4:26.03 but was second to Huntington North's Harrison Niswander, who had a 4:23.94 to break the previous mark by 3.7 seconds.

Columbia City also had Seth Mills' win the 800 in 2:02.25, beating Niswander by barely a quarter-second. Cole Mosier won the discus with a throw of 136 feet, 8 inches for the Eagles, and Isaiah Litherland took the pole vault, clearing 13-3.

“Being highly competitive is what we want to do,” Trieschman said. “We didn't do that last year, we weren't highly competitive in this meet, so we wanted to make a comeback. We have a great conference with great opponents, so it's really fun for us to come here and win this meet.”

Leo's David Slick set meet records in the 100 (10.85) and 200 (21.87).

dsinn@jg.net