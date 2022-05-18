Homestead captures 8th straight team title

NEW HAVEN – The Homestead Spartans capped off their eighth straight sectional title with a victory in the final event of the meet Tuesday, the 4x400 relay.

But until the Spartans crossed the finish line in 4:06.54, 2.4 seconds ahead of Huntington North, they had to worry – at least a little – about Vikings senior Addison Wiley, who had already raced 5,600 meters and set three New Haven sectional records over the course of two hours before taking the baton in the relay.

“This is such a great group of hard-working young women, and that is the truth,” Homestead coach Sara Wyss said. “It's every day, we want to be better.”

By holding off a late push by Wiley, the Spartans claimed their third event win of the evening. Homestead's Ryann Parrish won the 100 hurdles in 15.38, and Grace Stedge and Elena Knecht swept the open 400, finishing in 59.44 seconds and 1:00.14.

The Spartans also finished less than a second behind Huntington North in the 4x800 in a time of 10:05.86. Lauren Saddington took second in the 1,600 in 5:29.78. Parrish picked up a second place finish in the 300 hurdles in 46.22, and Allison Sierks and Colette Graf took second and third in the pole vault. Elise Peckinpaugh secured the final automatic regional qualifying spot in the 800 by finishing third in 2:25.62. Stedge was third in the 200 in 26.91. Alexis Goebel was third in the 3,200 in 12:00.72, and Anna Ream took third in the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, 31/4 inches.

The Spartans finished with 143 team points, Huntington North had 112, third-place South Adams had 78 and fourth-place Heritage had 66.

Thirty of Huntington North's points came from Wiley's individual events: The defending state 800 and 1,600 winner kicked off her postseason by winning the 1,600 in 4:51.77, breaking her own meet record from 2021 and besting the previous best 1,600 time run by an Indiana girls this spring by nearly three seconds. She then ran 2:06.72 to win the 800, breaking Julia Dvorak's 2019 record by almost four seconds. Her 800 time was the fastest run by an Indiana girl this season by more than six seconds, and it also nearly two seconds faster than her own winning time at the 2021 state championships.

Finally, Wiley won the 3,200 in 11:02.31 – far from her personal fastest effort but well under the previous record of 11:05.66 set by Bailey Beery in 2016.

“This is probably by far the busiest day I've done all four years of high school, if I'm being honest, but I don't know, I enjoyed it,” Wiley said. “I kind of used my mile – I don't want to call it a warm up – but I ran it in my flats to get a solid time in. Those flats helped keep me under control, a steady but honest race.”

Wiley wasn't the only Viking to grace the winner's spot on the podium Tuesday: Huntington North kicked off the meet by winning the 4x800 in 10:05.19, holding off a late push by Homestead on the final straightaway, and Janna Teusch won the pole vault with a clearance of 10-foot-3, beating Homestead's Sierks based on the number of attempts.

Moments after Wiley won the 800, sophomore teammate Ella Colclesser won a sprint to the finish against Homestead's Peckinpaugh to finish second in the 800 in 2:25.30.

South Adams junior Adrienne McKean also celebrated multiple event wins Tuesday:

She won the 100 in 12.62 seconds (her teammate Allison Smith was third), claimed victory in the 200 in 26.05 and won the high jump with a clearance of 5 feet.

Abigail Zelt of Heritage swept the throwing events, winning the shot put with a mark of 38 feet, 21/2 inches and the discus at 118-2.

Host New Haven won the 4x100 in 49.54, and Bulldogs senior Trishelle Ganaway won the long jump at 17-1. Marissa Van De Weg won the 300 hurdles in 45.92.

