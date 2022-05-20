Chargers race to yet another title

Here are the key numbers for the Carroll boys team at the North Side Track and Field Sectional on Thursday: Three events won, 13 automatic entries in next week's Marion Regional at Indiana Wesleyan and 136 points scored.

The most important number was 10 – the number of consecutive sectional titles for the Chargers.

“It's awesome. They performed tonight. They've done everything we've asked,” Carroll coach Kerry Nelson said. “We had PRs all over the field tonight, and the track. Both of our shot putters, I know they didn't score a lot, but they PR'd tonight and scored more points than we anticipated. We had one 4x100 guy who couldn't run in the race, and we had a backup, and we still finished second to qualify for regional. Our 4x400 team tonight ran outstanding tonight, with a PR and close to a school record.”

The Chargers had athletes score (by finishing in the top eight) in every event other than the long jump, but their first win came in the 300 hurdles, where Zander Sauder won in 39.70 and Shadrach Oduma was second in 41.11. That reversed their order of finish from the 110 hurdles, in which Oduma placed second in 15.28 and Sauder was third in 15.48.

Carroll's Jaxon Zollinger matched the state's automatic qualifying mark of 14 feet, 6 inches to win the pole vault, and the Chargers closed out the meet by winning the 4x400 in 3:22.16.

Preston Sloffer finished second for the Chargers in the 1,600 in 4:30.65, securing his ticket to Marion, the 4x100 team was the runner-up in 43.44, and Aaron Jacquay placed second in the discus with a throw of 152 feet, 8 inches (his teammate Patrick Wargo was third with a mark of 149-5).

Other Carroll regional qualifiers include Luke Schlatter, who placed third in the 400 in 49.97, Robert Lohman (third in the 3200 in 9:59.21) and Chandler Jones (third in the high jump with a clearance of 5-10).

Churubusco finished second in the team standings with 91 points after three different Eagles athletes won four events. Riley Buroff opened his day by winning the high jump at 6-2 and then went on to win the 400 dash in 48.09, running more than a second under the automatic qualifying standard and beating runner-up John Mekki of North Side by almost two seconds. Nick Nondorf won the 110 hurdles in 14.92, and Buroff and Nondorf were on the 4x400 team that placed second in 3:23.37.

Churubusco's Hunter Bianski won the discus with a throw of 166 feet, 2 inches, beating the qualifying standard by almost 5 feet, and also met the standard with a second-place finish in the shot put at 55-3. Isaac Rinker and Caiden Shively went 2-3 in the pole vault with clearances of 13-9 and 13-6.

The Cadets, who were third with 78 points, won six events: Xander Pratt met qualifying standards in both of his wins in the 100 (10.76) and the 200 (21.66). Dan Adair won the 800 in 1:55.75 and Gabriel Connelly won the long distance races, the 1,600 in 4:27.01 and the 3,200 in 9:48.58. Fellow Cadet Karsten Schlegel placed second in the 3,200 in 9:56.58. The Cadets also won the first race, the 4x800, in 8:08.00.

Host North Side won the 4x100 in 42.84, and Legend Jordan King won the shot put with a mark of 57 feet.

Woodlan's Sam Handerson won the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 9.25 inches, beating North Side's Mekki by half an inch.

vjacobsen@jg.net