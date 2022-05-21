Leo takes down Carroll for 1st crown since 1997

Leo junior Molli Runestad knows that girls tennis hasn't been the Lions' most decorated program over the years.

Entering this season, the Lions had won just two sectional titles. They added their third – and first since 1997 – Friday after beating Carroll 4-1 in the Carroll Sectional finals.

The Lions clinched the title when Runestad beat Carroll's Victoria Skender 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 singles to secure Leo's third point, but the celebration had to wait until the final match of the day wrapped up on the No. 2 doubles court. Leo's Madeline Lomont and Sally Kissner had dropped the first set to Olivia Krzyzanowski and JJ Kokonaing 3-6 and then battled back to win the second set 7-6 (4) and the super tiebreaker 10-8.

“It feels great. Going into the season, we knew we had a stronger team this year, and we knew that we had a shot at taking it,” Runestad said. “It felt great (to beat Skender), Tori is a great player, so I knew if I wanted to win I had to really buckle down. The wind was absolutely crazy, so I knew anything could happen.”

The first sectional title in a generation came in coach Joe Copeland's first season.

“Overwhelming, it's very overwhelming, it's humbling. This is such a great group of girls,” Copeland said, noting that the team had also earned academic all-state honors. “It's a team effort. We won the first (match) 5-0, then 4-1, then 4-1, so it's wasn't one person or two people. It was a team effort.”

Leo quickly wrapped up wins at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles as Faith Brandenberger beat Kenna Shoup 6-1, 6-1, and Leo's Carys Merkler and Leah Marquardt beat Mya Lash and Bansari Patel 6-1, 6-0.

Runestad said the score of her straight-sets match over Skender doesn't accurately reflect the time or effort needed to beat the senior.

“We've played a lot in the offseason. She's a really good player, the more I play her the more I know her game, and the more she knows my game, so the harder that makes it,” Runestad said. “It took a long time, it was a lot of running, a lot of steps. I'll sleep well tonight.”

Isabella Bonecutter won the first set at No. 3 singles, but Carroll's Katherine Siegwarth battled back to win 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 for the Chargers' only victory.

Lomont and Kissner then sweetened the Leo victory with a bonus win, an encouraging sign from a doubles team made up of a freshman (Lomont) and a junior in her first year on the tennis team (Kissner).

“I'm super excited for this team, because I feel like we've never had this much momentum behind us,” Runestad said. “At Leo, it's not like tennis is this big thing, not like football or basketball. So for us to get this far it's awesome, because people will know the tennis team has this kind of potential.”

The Lions will face the winner of the Concordia Sectional at the Carroll Regional on Tuesday.

