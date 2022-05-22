Leo issues wakeup call with NE8 tourney win

KENDALLVILLE – Isaac Rorick started the day smiling, knowing he had a comfort level at Cobblestone Golf Course that would allow him to be aggressive at the Northeast Eight Tournament, and he finished it with an even bigger grin.

Rorick posted a 3-under 69 to lead Leo to the championship with a 294, four strokes better than runner-up Columbia City.

“I have good vibes out here. I just love it,” Rorick said. “It's fun playing here, and it's just attackable; you can go for everything if you're feeling good that day. That's what I did.”

Rorick had five birdies – going under par on all four of the par-5s – and finished three strokes ahead of Bellmont's Winston Brown and Columbia City's Alex Hedrick for individual medalist honors.

The two previous times this season Rorick had shot under par in competition, at Foster Park Golf Course and Noble Hawk Golf Links, he finished one stroke back of the leader. He left nothing to chance Saturday, with the best score he's ever had at Cobblestone, and Leo sent a message to the rest of the state that it's probably being overlooked heading into sectional competition.

Despite winning the NE8 regular-season championship and going 10-0 in dual meets (with two remaining), including a one-stroke dual-match victory over Columbia City, the Lions are only an honorable mention in the coaches poll and the Eagles are ranked 19th.

“We're having a good year and we're clicking well together,” said Rorick, a senior who has seen the Lions rapidly improve throughout his career. “We all get along well and just have fun out here together. We're always rooting for each other, too, so it's always fun. Like, when you're walking past a hole and your buddy tells you to keep it up, it's always a good feeling.”

The Lions' Justin Hicks shot a 73, Wes Opliger posted a 74 and Patrick Judd added a 78.

“We were one shot away from tying the school record for the third time this year,” said Hicks, a sophomore. “So that's a little annoying, but we're getting close. ... It's been a lot of fun this season because we don't really care about beating each other, we're just rooting for each other the whole time. It's a little different than last year because we were competing against each other a little more.

“We need to really just keep having fun. We've been practicing hard all year, staying after it, and as long as we keep having that fun I think we'll keep having success.”

Columbia City's Kam Hoag carded a 74, Sean Bledsoe had a 75 and Rhet Wilson a 77, to supplement Hedrick's 72.

Bellmont, which took third place with a 310, got Brown's 72, Ike Ruble's 77, Owen Minnick's 78 and 83s from Ben Razo and Gage Bressler.

Host East Noble, which placed fourth with a 317, was paced by Caden Anderson's 75. DeKalb took fifth with a 323, led by Grant McAfee's and Grant Stuckey's 79s. And Norwell, which took sixth with a 334, was led by Augie Mann's 73, tied for the fourth best score of the tournament.

But it was Leo's show.

“They grind. If they hit a bad shot, they keep grinding after it and keep plugging along,” Leo coach Paul Newberg said. “We were driving up and it was just pouring down rain. We get a rain delay, and we're not sure if we're going to even get in nine holes, or if we'll get in 18. So there's a constant focus and they do a really good job of staying in the moment and focusing on the next shot, and trying to be better.”

SAC TOURNAMENT: At Brookwood Golf Club, 17th-ranked Bishop Dwenger shot a 285 to win, led by Kyle Morello's medalist 3-under 69. Charlie Olson had a 70 and Simon Garrett a 72. Northrop finished second with a 318, paced by Tyrus Whitman's 74.

NLC TOURNAMENT: At Goshen, 10th-ranked Warsaw won with a 303, led by Cal Hoskins' 5-under 67 at Black Squirrel.

ACAC TOURNAMENT: At Celina, Ohio, Heritage won with a 330, followed by Bluffton with a 355.

