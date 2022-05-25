Bruins capture 28th team title

MARION – Northrop is back on a regional title winning streak after finishing atop the field at the Marion Girls Track and Field Regional at Indiana Wesleyan on Tuesday. Huntington North's Addison Wiley set another record, and Nataley Armstrong will be heading to the state championships in Bloomington instead of attending Garrett's graduation after coming from behind to win the 400.

The Bruins – who finished with 82 points to win a state-record 28th regional title – had their title streak interrupted by Homestead in 2019 and the COVID pandemic in 2020. But Tuesday's trophy makes it two in a row.

Northrop's Milaja Vaughn won the 100-meter dash in 12.38 and the 200 in 25.35. Teammate Morgan Patterson defended her 100-meter hurdles title by winning in 14.36 and then anchored the 4x100 team to victory in 48.03. Kobi Scott, who took third in the 100 hurdles, won the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 91/2 inches, and Patterson was right behind in second at 17-61/2.

“I told them coming into it, in order for us to come out on top, it's going to take each and every one of them taking care of business. Every point, every half point even, is going to count. They rose to the occasion,” Northrop coach Terry Milton said. “Our 4x800 PR'd by 11 seconds, and our 4x400 – even though neither one of those qualified – they finished better than their seed, and that meant extra points for the team.”

Carroll was second with 73 points, led by a 4x800 team that opened the meet with a victory in 9:39.44, and Isabella Hoogland, who won the pole vault with a clearance of 11 feet. MaryBeth Hall took second in the 800 in 2:19.19.

Homestead was third with 63 points, and the Spartans' lone win came in the 4x400 in 4:02.20, beating Huntington North by 1.56 seconds.

Right on the Spartans' heels was Wiley, who concluded her evening by running a 400 split of around 56.2 seconds. It was another casually jaw-dropping performance by the Vikings senior, who led the 1,600 by 50 meters at the end of her first lap. Wiley smashed the 1,600 regional record with a time of 4:37.98, which ranks fourth in the nation this year. That's over seven seconds faster that her winning time at the state meet in 2021, and just about a second off the pace she ran to win a national championship in the mile last June in 4:38.14 – a mark that still stands as the fastest mile ever run by an Indiana high school girl.

Wiley went on to win the 800 in 2:14.78 and the 3,200 in 10:46.88. South Side's Lauren Walda stuck on Wiley's shoulder for the first six laps of the 3,200 but eventually fell of the pace and took second in 10:59.42, the first time she's broken the 11-minute mark.

Wiley said she intends to race in all three distances at the state finals next week.

“I wanted a nice, hard mile. I didn't want to go too deep into the well, just to get a strong one. It's my second-fastest 1,600 ever, so I'm really happy with that,” Wiley said. “The 800, I was trying to work with my teammate on that one, just run it honest, and then I'm really happy with the 3,200. It was a little faster than I anticipated, so that was good.”

Armstrong trailed Jada Stansberry of Alexandria-Monroe for most of her 400 but pushed herself to the front in the final 25 meters. Her lean across the line was enough to make the difference, winning in 58.27.

“I've been doing a lot of chase-down drills at practice, trying to catch up to the guy runners, and I think that helped me stay confidence, knowing I had a kick,” Armstrong said.

Leah Handshoe of Leo won the 300 hurdles in 44.44, and Angola's Morgan Gaerte took second in the high jump with a clearance of 5-2 (Lakeland's Brooklyn Rettig won at 5-3).

Niesha Anderson of Snider won the shot put with a mark of 44-0.5, and Makenna Dommer of New Haven won the discus title at 130-8. Alexandra Sparks of Carroll was second in both events.

