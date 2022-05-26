Homestead perseveres to take title

Nearly five hours after Homestead and Bishop Dwenger started playing for the Carroll Regional tennis title on Wednesday afternoon, after three rain delays, three matches that went into a third set and one trip halfway across town, the Spartans raised the regional trophy at Wildwood Racquet Club.

The 4-1 victory punches No. 17 Homestead's ticket to the semistate round, which the Spartans will host Saturday. Homestead is guaranteed to face No. 4 Fishers, which is set to complete its regional championship against Lawrence North today but holds an insurmountable 4-0 lead.

“Even though we had the success last year, we only returned three from that team, and three of seven isn't that many. It's tough to repeat in that sort of fashion,” Homestead coach Mike Hower said. “Hats off to our girls, they worked very, very hard in the offseason. I think going to state last year was contagious, and they wanted to do that again. Our seniors pushed the younger girls. Overall, it was a great effort.”

Homestead's No. 2 singles player Anna Topmiller was the first to wrap up her match, beating Macy Moser 6-2, 6-0. Ellie Cook then beat Bishop Dwenger's No. 1 singles player Ellen Reidy 6-2, 6-3.

“It was difficult, because she's just a very scrappy player. She gets the ball in,” Cook said of Reidy. “She can hit really good shots, too. And I've played her in a tournament before, I played her earlier in the season, and they were both tough matches. I wasn't particularly looking forward to this because she's a good player.”

Homestead sophomore Layla Kelly dropped her first set against Victoria Rodenbeck 6-4 but rallied to win the second 6-1 and the third 6-4. That point at No. 3 singles was enough to clinch Homestead's 25th all-time regional title – just the second for the Spartans since 2010.

The two doubles matches, which both went into third sets, were the only ones going when the third rain delay hit. After the courts were dried, Homestead's No. 2 doubles Elaina Schilt and Lydia Stout made up for dropping their second set by quickly winning the third, clinching a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 victory.

But the No. 1 doubles match between Homestead's Grace Hansen and Rhegan Zitlaw and Bishop Dwenger's Jessica Brust and Kaylee Mulligan still wasn't over when the rain rolled in for the fourth time. Brust and Mulligan won the final few points at Wildwood to take a 7-5, 6-7(4), 6-4 victory and earn Bishop Dwenger its one point of the match.

Since Brust and Mulligan are undefeated in the tournament, they will move on to play Norwell's Annabelle Johnson and Mackinzie Toliver in the doubles tournament sectional finals at Carroll today. The Knights' duo beat Huntington North's Avery Bonewertz and Morgan Betterly 6-3, 6-2 on Wednesday.

Leo's Molli Runestad became the individual tournament sectional singles champion by beating Bellmont's Olivia Selking 6-4, 6-2.

CULVER ACADEMIES REGIONAL: Warsaw claimed its first regional title since 2017 by beating Peru 3-2. Tigers No. 1 singles player Addie Lind won 7-5, 7-5; No. 3 singles Regan Brouwer won 6-3, 6-1; and No. 2 doubles Casidy Bartel and Libby Rogers won 6-4, 6-4. The Tigers advance to the Culver Semistate.

