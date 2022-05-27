Carroll claims 1st title in 4 years

MARION – In the final leg of the 4x400, Churubusco's Riley Buroff almost – almost – closed a five-second gap with Carroll, appearing to pull even with Luke Schlatter as the two approached the finish line of the Marion Boys Track and Field Regional at Indiana Wesleyan on Thursday.

But Buroff's lean wasn't quite enough to catch the Chargers, who won their fifth event in 3:23.68. The Eagles took second by just 0.02 second, and Northrop took the third and final automatic qualifying spot at next week's state finals in Bloomington.

While Busco almost caught Carroll in the final relay, it was clear two-thirds of the way through the meet that no team would be passing the Chargers in the team standings. Carroll won the meet with 99 points, well ahead of second-place Churubusco with 61.5. Concordia was third with 54.

It was the sixth regional title for Carroll and the first since 2018.

“We barely lost it last year, so to get it back this year would be phenomenal,” Carroll's Zander Sauder said in between winning the 300 hurdles in 39.57 and running a leg of the 4x400. “We've worked so hard and we have so many great athletes, great kids. It would mean the world to us.”

Much of Carroll's success came in the field events: William “Jaxon” Zollinger won the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, 6 inches, and Aaron Jacquay won the discus with a throw of 169-8.

In addition to the 4x400, the Chargers won the 4x100 in 42.45. Carroll's Schlatter placed second in the open 400 in 50.08, and Shadrach Oduma was second in the 110 hurdles in 15.26. Preston Sloffer qualified for the state finals by finishing third in the 1,600 in 4:25.39.

Churubusco couldn't catch Carroll in the team standings, but Turtle Town will be well represented in Bloomington. Buroff won the 400 in 48.66 soon after placing second in the high jump at 6-2.

“I felt pretty fast until the wind hit me in the face, that was pretty much it,” Buroff said of his open 400 win. “Block starts are a little rough, I'm not the best at block starts. But my main strategy is to go as hard as I can for the whole lap.”

Busco's Nick Nondorf won the 100 hurdles in 15.24, and Hunter Bianski won the shot put with a mark of 54-1 and placed second in the discus at 168-7.

As at the North Side Sectional, the Cadets racked up wins. Lance “Xander” Pratt doubled to win the 100 in 10.90 and the 200 in 21.70. Concordia's 4x800 team nabbed the first win of the day in 7:51.82, beating DeKalb by almost six seconds. Daniel Adair won the open 800 in 1:56.31, and Concordia's Gabriel Connelly had a late surge in the 1,600 that almost allowed him to catch Huntington North's Harrison Niswander. The Vikings won in 4:21.56, and Connelly was second in 4:22.75. Connelly later placed third in the 3,200.

Bellmont's Deion Guise was emotional after winning the 3,200 in 9:25.96. He beat runner-up Drew Sillaway of East Noble by almost eight seconds.

“I decided, I'm going to set the pace,” Guise said. “I was thinking, I gotta go, I gotta go, I gotta go. I knew I was close, but I didn't check to see how far they were behind me because frankly, I didn't want to know.”

Guise broke a school record that had stood since 1998 by about four seconds.

“I started getting close around my junior year with a PR of 9:37, and I haven't hit that all season. I've been around the 9:50 area; it killed my morale a little bit,” Guise said. “But that record, it's been there since 1998. It's 2022 now, it had to go down, it's time.”

Ethan Widenhoefer of Homestead won the high jump with a clearance of 6-3.

Angola's Alex Meyer was the top local finisher in the long jump with a mark of 21-53/4. Marion's Cubie Jones won the event.

