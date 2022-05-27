Leo pitcher in control as Lions secure title

GARRETT – Leo pitcher Ellie Sauder was dominant – allowing only one hit in the final inning – but she, of course, needed support from the Lions' offense Thursday night.

She got it in the form of opportunistic hitting from her teammates, especially sophomores Lillian Pierce and Ava Papenbrock, in a 2-0 victory over the Angola Hornets in the championship game of the Class 3A softball sectional.

“We're just really good at sticking with it, coming back after maybe someone pops out or something like that. Someone always seems to step up and make a big play,” Sauder said.

Pierce was 2 for 3 with RBI singles to right field that provided the game's only scoring.

Her floating hit to right field drove in Ella Moore – a courtesy runner for Makena Markle, who reached base when she was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning – after Moore advanced to second on an Papenbrock single and third on a sacrifice bunt by Haylee Schott.

In the sixth inning, Papenbrock had a leadoff single that dropped into left field, advanced on a passed ball, then scored on Pierce's scorching ground ball that found the gap between first and second base.

“I think that's what the game is all about: working as a team and winning as a team. Certainly that was the main goal today,” said Pierce, whose Lions will face either Wawasee or Jimtown at regionals.

“We just need to keep doing what we're doing. We've been playing very good teams and we've been putting up very good fights, and that's been making this season really enjoyable.”

Sauder, a junior, had 11 strikeouts and only one walk for the sixth-ranked Lions (26-2).

“I thought everything was really great,” Sauder said. “I thought (Markle), the catcher, she did great, too. She does a great job framing and she really makes everything happen out there.”

There was some drama in the top of the seventh, after Sauder allowed a leadoff single to Ellana Rowe, who hit a line drive to center field. But Sauder answered by striking out Leah Snyder. Angola's Eleanore Knauer and Alyssa Kyler then grounded out to finish the game.

Kyler, a junior, pitched six innings, giving up six hits, striking out two, walking two and hitting two more batters, but she and the Hornets (12-11) were resilient on defense. In four innings, Leo had players in scoring position but couldn't manufacture runs.

Leo's stick-to-itiveness at the plate paid off in the end with the narrow victory.

“I think that's kind of what made that game fun, adding that pressure (and) having two teams that are equally good in skill and want it just as much,” Pierce said. “That's what made it great today. Whoever wants it more pulls through. We pulled through very well and they put up a great fight.

Papenbrock was 2 for 2. Schott was 1 for 3. And Leo's Joslynn Peters was 1 for 3 with a double in the fifth inning.

