Eagles snuff out Vikings' rally

COLUMBIA CITY – As sophomore left fielder Hannah Lickey explained, the Columbia City softball team has an innate ability to shake off any lapses and succeed even if the momentum has shifted toward the opposition.

That was evident Saturday.

“We have almost an inside joke on the team,” Lickey said. “We just let everything (slide) behind us. 'You can't do anything about it now, so just keep going.'

“You just keep playing and hope to get better in the future.”

After surrendering four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Eagles slammed the door on the Huntington North Vikings. No more runs were scored – by either team – and Columbia City captured a Class 4A sectional championship 8-5 on its own field.

Bethany Haselby, a sophomore, pitched three innings in relief for Columbia City, giving up two hits, striking out five and walking one. Her sister Natalie, a Huntington University-bound senior, worked the first four innings – she gave up seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks – and had the biggest hit of the day when she belted a three-run single in the top of the fourth for an 8-1 lead.

“Bethany has been a great pitcher all year. And Natalie has as well, obviously,” Eagles coach Dan Weigold said. “Bethany comes in and changes speed, and location, and Bethany has thrown a perfect game and was one pitch away from another, so we've been blessed with two really good pitchers, and we've got two freshmen (Emma Hiss and Hanna Maggard) who are pretty doggone good, too.

“I'm really blessed with just some great kids, top to bottom, and it's taken all of them to win and continue our success this year.”

Columbia City (27-1) will face Carroll (19-8) at regionals.

“I just like that everybody worked together and we came through when we needed to,” Natalie Haselby said, adding that the players' vocal support of one another helped after the Vikings made their fourth-inning run.

“We try to keep the dugout loud and everybody up on the fence. … We just get along so well and there's not really any drama or anything. We're like a big family.”

Natalie Haselby was 2 for 4 with the three RBI. Bethany Haselby was 3 for 4 with one run and an RBI double in the second inning, when the Eagles scored four runs for a 4-1 lead.

Lickey and Hiss were each 2 for 4 with one run and one RBI – Hiss' RBI came on a triple – as Columbia City racked up 12 hits to Huntington North's nine.

The Vikings' Kianna Jennings, a junior, was 2 for 3 with two runs and walked twice. Junior Reece Douglass was 2 for 4, including a double. Emma Helvie, a junior, was 1 for 4 with a run and a two-RBI double during the fourth-inning barrage, though the Eagles' pitching made sure the rally ended there.

“We definitely have a lot of confidence (in our pitching). Both the Haselby sisters are great,” Lickey said. “We know if we ever need anything, we can rely on them – in the batting order and in the pitching – and they're just both awesome.”

Huntington North junior Mara Hendryx was 1 for 3 with an RBI single. On the mound, Hendryx worked all seven innings, striking out one and walking one for the Vikings (15-9), who lost 6-5 to the Eagles during the regular season.

Columbia City, which fell to Lake Central in the semifinals of the semistate round last year, has lost this season only to Leo, which won a Class 3A sectional championship Thursday.

jcohn@jg.net