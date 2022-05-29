Coach sees positives as Spartans fall to Fishers

The Homestead girls tennis season came to an end Saturday as the Spartans were swept 5-0 by Fishers in the Spartans' home semistate.

But as losses go, falling to the No. 4 Tigers was not a difficult one to swallow, Homestead coach Michael Hower said.

“It's a coaching cliché to say 'leave it all out on the field,' but I think we really did. Every court played about their best match, one of their top two or three matches of the year,” Hower said. “Fishers is extremely talented. We played them earlier in the year, and they've gotten better.”

Two Fishers players won their matches without dropping a game: At No. 1 singles, Mischa Briggs beat No. 17 Homestead's Ellie Cook 6-0, 6-0, and Caroline Ober beat Layla Kelly by the same score at No. 3 singles.

“She was a really difficult opponent. She had so many different weapons, and it was difficult for me to find a method of play that worked,” Cook said of playing Briggs. “I tried so many different things, and she just bested me every time.

“Her style of play is unlike anyone I've every played before, because she's very scrappy and she hits a lot of underspin balls. It's really difficult. You have to get super low to play her. The 2 singles girl that I played (during the regular season), she hit more balls to me that I wanted to hit back.”

At No. 1 doubles, Cassandra Maurer and Emma Beehler beat Homestead's Grace Hansen and Rhegan Zitlaw 6-0, 6-2, and Meredith Ober and Madelyn Barron beat Elaina Schilt and Lydia Stout 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.

The closest match was on the No. 2 singles court, where Homestead's Anna Topmiller fell to Isabelle Mokra 6-1, 6-3.

“I think our play made them play better, honestly. For example, Anna was the last match on, that's hands-down the best she's ever played her whole life, and I think she would admit to that,” Hower said. “That's tough to bring out on a day when we've already lost, for her to keep driving and pounding. That says a lot about her character, for sure.”

Topmiller wasn't willing to be quite so effusive in describing her play, but she said she was happy with her performance in her final match as a Spartan.

“I think that my groundstrokes were probably some of my best. My serve was a little bit questionable, but overall I'm proud of how I played,” Topmiller said. “I went into the match thinking, I'm just going to leave it all out there. Last year, best year, just leave it out there. And I accomplished that.”

In the other semistate match played at Homestead, No. 20 Delta beat Fairfield 3-2.

Fishers moves on to face No. 9 Evansville Memorial in the state quarterfinals at Center Grove on Friday.

Warsaw's season also came to an end as the Tigers fell 5-0 to No. 5 South Bend St. Joseph at the Culver Academies Semistate.

