Blazers' ball clubs wipe out Warriors for sectional titles

BUTLER – Eastside baseball raised a sectional trophy for the second straight year after beating Woodlan 11-1 in six innings on Monday.

For many players, this latest title was another step back to Victory Field in Indianapolis, where the Blazers (20-7) fell in the Class 2A state title game in June. But Eastside senior pitcher Nick Snyder, who threw six no-hit innings on Memorial Day, is enjoying a completely different view of the postseason after missing most of the 2021 campaign because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

“It's great. Last year, seeing everyone play, seeing how happy everyone was, I wanted to be a part of that,” said Snyder, who struck out six batters. “This year I got my chance, and I got the most out of it.”

Snyder admitted it wasn't immediately clear that his outing would be one for the books: After striking out Woodlan's Carter Knoblauch to lead off the game, he hit Drew Fleek with a pitch, and the Woodlan catcher promptly moved to second on a passed ball. Austin Stephenson then hit a line drive that popped out of the right fielder's glove for an error. But the Eastside defense recovered quickly and Stephenson was called out trying to advance to second. Fleek was left stranded at third when Woodlan starting pitcher Austin Snyder struck out swinging.

“At first it as a little shaky, I couldn't find the strike zone. But then I settled in and we just dominated the rest of the game,” Nick Snyder said.

He also got the Blazers' first hit and scored their first when he led off the bottom of the second with a double, moved to third when Laithyn Cook reached on an error and came home when the Woodlan catcher made an errant throw to second base attempting to catch Cook stealing.

Catcher Jace Mayberry made it 2-0 on a single that bounced through the left side of the infield. His courtesy runner, Dackotia Reed, scored when Hugh Henderson doubled along the third base line. Owen Willard kept the hit parade going with a single, but Henderson was called out at home, ending the inning.

Woodlan (13-14) scored its lone run in the fifth when Jake Snyder was hit by one of Nick Snyder's pitches, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and came home on a wild pitch.

The Blazers tagged on four more runs in the fifth to go up 7-1 and invoked the 10-run rule in the sixth when Willard doubled and Jack Buchanan, Nick Snyder and Carsen Jacobs all singled before Mayberry ended the game with a hard-hit ball that struck the Woodlan's second baseman, who sank to the ground in pain as the game-ending 11th run scored on the error.

Eastside will next play at the Whiting Regional tournament on Saturday. The Blazers beat Central Nobel last year at Whiting for their first regional title.

