Miscue caps Carroll's comeback

WATERLOO – Be it facing a four-run deficit in the first inning, or a one-run hole with two outs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning, the Carroll baseball team had an unwavering belief it would capture the Class 4A DeKalb Sectional championship Monday.

It did exactly that, though the finish was indisputably wild – as in maybe the game was decided by a wild pitch or maybe it was a passed ball, it just depends on who you ask.

“We're just a relentless group,” Carroll senior Alex Smith said. “The fear factor doesn't get into our heads at any time. We know we can put out a certain amount of runs no matter what. I'm just super proud of my teammates, man, I'm super proud of my guys.”

The Chargers defeated the Snider Panthers 7-6, with junior Daniel Kirk scoring the winning run off a pitch that eluded senior catcher Trevor Newman with the bases loaded and Carroll senior Jordan Malott at the plate.

“It feels amazing. This is what we worked for all year,” Kirk said. “It starts in practice and the guys know each other really well. We practice things over and over again.”

One of those things, Kirk said, is bunting. And that paid off in the seventh, Smith had a leadoff double – it was inches away from being a home run – and Kirk followed with a bunt single. Chargers senior Michael Berwick then was walked to load the bases.

Snider senior Kade Hinton, who had pitched his way out of jams in the previous three innings, looked as if he might do so again by striking out juniors Michael Dierckman and Gabe Starks.

But Hinton walked senior Jaydan Duba to bring in the tying run, Smith, before the tense final pitch was too inside and Carroll captured its 15th sectional championship.

“We spend a lot of time bunting and, I'll tell you what, it pays off in the end. We showed toughness, battled back, got back into the game, and it feels good to win,” said Kirk, whose team lost 7-2 to Snider in the first round of sectionals – at Carroll – last year. “This is a really good redemption game, and we never gave up in it. I'm proud of our guys.”

Snider had taken a 6-4 lead in the top of the fifth inning, thanks to junior Kent Burkhead's RBI groundout. Carroll's Starks scored on a passed ball in the sixth.

Hinton gave up three runs and four hits, striking out six and walking five, but he left six Carroll runners stranded in his 3 innings. Snider's starter, senior Jakob Byler, gave up four runs and six hits, striking out three and walking two, in 32/3 innings.

Carroll's starter, Malott, worked 32/3 innings and gave up five runs and five hits, striking out one and walking three. At the plate, he was 1 for 4 with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first to cut Snider's lead to 4-2.

Dierckman pitched the final 31/3 innings, giving up one run and three hits, striking out four and walking one for the sixth-ranked Chargers (26-4).

“(Dierckman) came in and did a great job to keep us close, and we made some plays,” Carroll coach Dave Ginder said. “During that last inning, there were some huge at-bats and we took some tough pitches. The range of emotions is huge.”

Smith, who was 4 for 4 with two doubles, one run and one RBI, added: “This means everything. In front of all my family, all my friends, it's a very, very exciting day. Especially after last year, you know? It feels coming back and getting a little revenge.”

Duba was 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and a run. For Snider (18-7), senior Aaron Fenn was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Burkhead was 1 for 3 with a run and three RBI.

jcohn@jg.net