Norwell never lets up in final

DECATUR – Norwell squeaked out a 5-4 win over Oak Hill in the Class 3A Bellmont Sectional semifinals early Monday, but there was no need for Knights fans to hold their breath in the evening final.

Norwell scored in four of the six innings played, including a seven-run outburst in the fourth, to beat Heritage 12-2 and claim the program's second straight sectional title and 18th overall.

“It's been an exciting day. The sectional was structured kind of like a regional, which doesn't happen very often,” said Norwell's Brody Bolyn, who was the winning pitcher in the early game and contributed a sacrifice fly and an infield single in the championship game. “We had great performances today. Oak Hill took us deep, and I had a lot of guys make plays behind me on the mound today, which is very exciting. We were glad that we made it to the championship game, and we were ready to play.”

The Knights took a lead over Class 3A No. 8 Heritage (26-3) in the first inning. The Patriots put runners on second and third in the top of the first, but they were stranded when Dalton Wasson fouled out.

Norwell leadoff man Drew Graft reached base on an error in the first inning, Luke Graft followed with a single and Drew Graft scored the first run of the game on Bolyn's sacrifice fly. Lleyton Bailey's single through the left side of the infield scored Luke Graft and gave Norwell a 2-0 lead it would never relinquish.

The Knights (18-10) added a run on Drew Graft's double in the second inning that scored Cale Mallery.

Norwell pitcher Cade Shelton, who pitched all six innings after earning the save in the early game, gave up just two earned runs to Heritage, both in the top of the third. He hit Payton Fields with a pitch to lead off the inning, then gave up a double to Barry Lomow and a single to Tyler Redmon that scored both runs. But Shelton got out of the inning by inducing two fly outs and picked Redmon off of first while Wasson, the 2022 Dick Crumback Player of the Year, was at bat.

Heritage really ran into trouble in the fourth inning, during which three Patriots pitchers combined to give up seven runs on six hits. They walked two Norwell batters, including Trey Bodenheimer while the bases were loaded to force in a run and put the Knights up 8-2.

Center fielder Luke Graft accounted for all three putouts in the sixth inning, including a spectacular diving catch that stole a sure extra-base hit from Noah Redmon.

“Coach shifted me the opposite way, actually. I didn't know if I could get there, and at the last minute I just decided to dive,” Graft said.

Bodenheimer gave Norwell a nine-run lead when he led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run to left that appeared to land across the road that border's Bellmont's outfield fence. Josiah Leidig followed Bodenheimer's blast with a single to left, and scored the game-ending run on a single by Drew Graft.

The Knights will face Bishop Dwenger in the regional semifinals at Oak Hill on Saturday.

