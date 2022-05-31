Win not as easy for softball team

BUTLER – Eastside has been one of the most dominant softball teams in Class 2A this season, losing just once and winning their regular-season games by an average of 10.2 runs.

On Monday in a sectional championship clash with Woodlan, the host Blazers showed they can win a close one, too, as they rallying from two down to top the Warriors 5-3 behind a two-run home run from Faith McClain in the sixth inning and a complete game from pitcher Natalie Lower.

It helped that coach Brennen Kitchen had been preparing his team all season for the difficult moments he knew were coming.

“We've talked about it since preseason, we know we're going to face adversity so you have to make a plan early for how you're going to handle it,” the coach said. “Our kids never flinched.”

The No. 7 Blazers (25-1) won the program's first sectional title since 2016. Eastside is on a seven-game winning streak and will play host to Westview (17-4) for the regional championship at 6 p.m. today.

“As a senior, this is what you work for for years,” the Blazers' Skyelar Kessler said. “It's a really awesome feeling. All our hard work, all the games we've played, this is what it's for.”

Eastside trailed 3-1 in the fifth when McClain led off with a double to the left-center gap. Mataya Bireley followed with an infield single to the right side and McClain never stopped. She sprinting around third and slid in headfirst at the plate well ahead of a throw from first to bring the Blazers within a run.

The game-winning rally in the sixth started when Jayci Kitchen tripled to right-center. Kessler then dropped a perfect bunt that scored Kitchen easily as she made it safely to first base.

That brought McClain up again and she delivered a rocket that easily cleared the center field wall to put the Blazers ahead for good.

“I had played with (Woodlan pitcher Abby Horn) before so I hit off her a lot and I was just thinking, 'Square one up, get a base hit' and it ended up pretty well for me,” McClain said. “It felt great off the bat. I put the barrel straight on the ball.”

The roar McClain's homer elicited from the capacity crowd that spilled out of the bleachers and down both baselines could be heard across campus at the baseball sectional championship.

“We needed our spark all game,” Kessler said. “We weren't hitting how we normally do, but Faith, that's her role, she always brings that spark to our team. We knew at that point, we were going to be OK.”

The Warriors (15-6) loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh. Kitchen visited the mound at that point, called everyone in and reminded them they had known adversity was coming.

“At that point, they were all smiling,” Kitchen said. “We just fell back on our fundamentals and told (Lower), 'You're doing great, just keep it rolling.'”

Lower surrendered three runs on seven hits while striking out six. She got the final out on a pop-up to McClain at short.

“I was in shock,” McClain said. “I was trying to keep my cool the whole time on the field. I've played a lot of softball games and there's never been anything quite like this.”

