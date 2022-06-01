Blazers pick up more hardware

Class 2A No. 7 Eastside softball captured a regional championship with a 1-0 win over Westview on Tuesday behind a complete game for pitcher Natalie Lower and an RBI single from senior Skyelar Kessler.

The host Blazers (26-1) won their eighth in a row and will move on to face 15th-ranked Madison-Grant (24-5) in a semistate matchup at Warsaw on Saturday at 1 p.m.

Kessler provided the game's only run with a hit in the fifth inning that scored Lilli Cline.

Lower gave up only three hits and struck out 10, outdueling Westview's Alexys Antal, who had pitched 20 innings Saturday to lead the Warriors to a sectional title.

Lower also pitched a complete game Monday against Woodlan to clinch a sectional crown for Eastside.

WHITKO 9, WESTERN BOONE 7 (11): At Western Boone, the Wildcats (10-12) won their first regional crown since 2018 thanks to a two-out, two-run home run from freshman Adeline Garr in the 11th inning. Whitko let leads get away in the seventh and ninth, but moved on to face Class 2A No. 10 North Newton (17-3) on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Warsaw semistate.

YORKTOWN 5, BELLMONT 2: At Yorktown, the Braves (13-11) saw their season end at the hands of the No. 3 team in Class 3A. Bellmont scored two runs in the sixth after falling behind 5-0, but left two runners on base in the inning when a fly ball was caught at the right-field wall.