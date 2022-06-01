Lions leap ahead early, roll to title

LEO-CEDARVILLE – It had been a few years since Leo had played in a softball regional title game – since 2019, to be exact – but the Lions wasted no time Tuesday proving that's precisely where they belong.

Jimtown starting pitcher Emily Gletty got just one out in the bottom of the first in the Class 3A regional championship before she was relieved by Kiyla Eberhart, and by the end of the inning host Leo had poured in five runs, putting the Lions well on their way to an 8-0 victory.

Ellie Sauder threw five scoreless innings for the Lions (27-2), giving up three hits while striking out eight, and sophomore Mackenzie Arroyo picked up where Sauder left off, giving up one hit over the last two innings.

It was the 19th shutout for the Lions this season, and the fifth straight game in which Leo has not allowed a run.

“I feel incredible, this is absolutely insane,” Leo catcher Makena Markle said. “I remember being younger and coming to these games and thinking, I wonder if that's going to be me some day? And look where we are right now.”

The Jimmies walked six Leo batters total, including leadoff hitter Sydney Tackett in the first. She scored the game's first run on a single to center by Joslynn Peters. Gletty hit Lena Vigianno, the No. 5 hitter, with a pitch, to load the bases and prompting the Jimmies to summon Eberhart. But that didn't slow the Lions, as Markle singled off the new pitcher to make it 3-0, and Haylee Schott and Lillian Pierce each walked.

The Jimmies finally caught a break when Eden Roberts hit a sacrifice fly for the second out – which allowed the Lions to score their fifth run – but Pierce was called out attempting to advance to second.

Leo added a sixth run in the second inning when Viggiano was walked with the bases loaded. Markle and Schott struck out to prevent another big inning.

Leo's final two runs came with two outs in the fourth: Viggiano hit a long fly to center that fell when two Jimmies outfielders collided, allowing Leah May to score. Viggiano then scored on a Markle single.

Sauder had runners on base in each of the first three innings, but struck out the final two batters in the first two innings to strand the Jimmies. In the third, Eberhart, who reached on a bunt single, was erased by a double play.

“It means everything, it feels so great after last year not going as far as we wanted to,” Sauder said. “Coming out here and playing our butts off to win a regional title is amazing.”

Having both Sauder and Arroyo is a huge luxury for the Lions as they advance further in the Class 3A state tournament.

“I have confidence in Mackenzie coming in. We have a third pitcher, Anna Woods, who also does a great job,” Leo coach Ben Shappell said.

The Lions move on to face Kankakee Valley in the Twin Lakes Semistate semifinal at 11 a.m. Saturday.

vjacobsen@jg.net