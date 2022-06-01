Pitching propels Eagles to title

COLUMBIA CITY – Bethany Haselby had already done plenty of damage at the plate – the Columbia City sophomore had two-run singles in the first and third innings – and then she shut the door on the Carroll offense.

After spending the first five innings playing first base, she relieved her sister, Natalie, on the mound and proceeded to strike out 4 of 6 batters and allow no runners to propel Columbia City to a 5-2 victory and a Class 4A regional championship.

“Bethany, she's been clutch for us all season. She's an amazing girl, she's an amazing player, and she's great to have on the team. I couldn't be more grateful to have her with us,” said Columbia City senior shortstop Brooke Lickey, a Purdue Fort Wayne recruit, who was 2 for 3 with two runs and a walk.

The Eagles (28-1) now have 11 sectional championships and five regional titles, but they'd never won, or even competed for, back-to-back regional trophies until defeating Northrop 5-1 last year and Carroll on Tuesday night.

“The last time this was even possible was 2001, which is before I was even born, and I'm one of the oldest on the team. It's pretty awesome. Thank you to my whole team,” said Lickey, whose team lost 1-0 to Lake Central in the semistate semifinals last year and will face Harrison (26-1) in the same round Saturday in West Lafayette.

Bethany Haselby was 2 for 2 with a walk and four RBI, her first single coming after Carroll's starting pitcher, junior Delayney Conner, walked three of the first four batters and allowed a runner to score off a wild pitch.

“I really just looked to put it in play today, get two strikes and I just try to make contact,” Bethany Haselby said, adding: “We'd never won back-to-back regionals, so it's obviously a great milestone. ... I think we need to keep our energy up. We can't let it drop and we need to our offense going, as well.”

With the score 3-0 and only one out, Conner was replaced by freshman Emilia Garcia, who worked 52/3 innings, giving up two runs and six hits, striking out seven and walking three for Carroll (19-9).

Garcia got offensive support in the top of the fifth, when senior Malina Richardson had a two-out RBI triple and senior Kendall Schrock followed with a run-scoring line-drive single to left to cut the Eagles' lead to 5-2.

Natalie Haselby, a senior and a Huntington University recruit, gave up two runs and seven hits, striking out five with no walks, over five innings.

“On the mound, both of us spin the ball really well and we also both hit locations,” Bethany Haselby said of her and Natalie. “And, of course, we have (junior) Haley Webb, our catcher, who does great at framing. Altogether, she's a great catcher.”

Carroll senior Courtney Thomas was 2 for 4 with a run. Richardson, Schrock, senior Madeline Goheen, senior Madelyn Helmkamp and junior Olivia Wallace were each 1 for 3.

“These kids are just amazing,” Columbia City coach Dan Weigold said. “I just love them to death and I can't wait to see them play. I get the best seat in the house, being on the third-base line, to watch them perform. It's just a joy.”

jcohn@jg.net