Region is well represented

The state track and field finals are headed back to Indiana University for the first time since 2019, and the event will have a strong local presence.

The athlete from the area with the strongest pedigree is Huntington North senior Addison Wiley, who has won the last two 1,600-meter state titles as well as the 800 in 2021. This time around, she is trying to defend both crowns while adding the 3,200 to her already packed schedule.

Local athletes could also make a lot of noise in the 100 hurdles, where five of the 27 entrants are from area schools. Northrop's Morgan Patterson, North Side's Jaliyah Paige and Northrop's Kobi Scott are seeded 1-2-3 in the event based on their times from the highly competitive Marion Regional.

The finals field's most highly touted participant is North Central's Ramiah Elliott, who holds the fastest time in the state this season in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter runs. A big performance from Elliott could help North Central, which won the team title in 2019, raise another trophy.

But here's where northeast Indiana's girls could rack up the points today:

Middle and long distance

Wiley is the all-time state-record holder in the 800 and 1,600, and it seems as if there could be more first-place medals coming her way. Her Marion Regional 1,600-meter time of 4:37.98 is the fifth-fastest in the country this year, more than five seconds faster than the meet record and almost 11 seconds faster than the next fastest time run by an Indiana girl this season, which was posted by Delta sophomore Nicki Southerland.

Her sectional 800 time of 2:06.72 is a 0.10 second off the state meet record. Her season-best 3,200 time of 10:27.08 is four seconds slower than the best time posted by Southerland this season, but both runners could benefit from the fact that reigning champ Lily Cridge of Bishop Chatard is not in the field this year.

Only six girls have won three individual IHSAA state titles in the same year – all of them sprinters – and no distance runner has ever set 800 and 1,600 meet records in the same season. But if you're Wiley, who has already won a national championship in the mile, why not leave it all out on the Bloomington track?

“It really depends on the athletes – a lot of girls, that is really dangerous at this young of an age to put that much pressure on,” Wiley said at the New Haven Sectional while discussing the challenge of racing multiple long-distance events in one meet. “But I know my limitations, and so do my coaches. So if at any time I would have been like, 'Coach, I'm done for the night,' they would have respected that and pulled me out. But I've done so much training and put so many miles in this year to prepare myself.”

Wiley isn't the only local athlete poised to score in distance events: Lydia Bennett of DeKalb is seeded ninth in the 1,600, Lauren Walda of South Side is seeded seventh in the 3,200, and East Noble freshman Addison Lindsey has the ninth-fastest time from the regional round.

Carroll and Angola's 4x800 will race in the fast heat, seeded 12th and 14th, respectively. Warsaw, which placed second out of the “slower” heat in 2021, is once again the fastest qualifier in the first heat.

Sprints, hurdles

Patterson, Paige and Scott all competed in 100 hurdles at the state finals last year, with Patterson leading the field with a third-place finish. The local hurdlers will all have to contend with defending state finalist Rachel Mehringer of Forest Park, who holds the fastest time in the state this season at 14.06.

Leo's Leah Handshoe, who placed fifth in the 300 hurdles at last year's state meet, is seeded second this time around with a time of 44.44. Defending champ Reese Sanders of Cathedral leads the way with a seed time of 43.53.

Northrop's Milaja Vaughn is seeded 10th in the 100 dash with a time of 12.38, but she has a season-best time of 12.09 and has a great chance to reach the finals. Vaughn, a sophomore, is seeded ninth in the 200 with a time of 25.35.

Garrett's Nataley Armstrong is back at the state finals in the 400, where she is seeded 13th after coming from behind to win the Marion Regional in 58.27.

The Bruins 4x100 team is seeded second at 48.03, 0.35 second off the pace of Zionsville.

Homestead is seeded 13th in the 4x400.

Jumps, pole vault

Eighteen of the 27 high jumpers at the state meet met the automatic qualifying standard of 5 feet, 4 inches at their regional meets – but none of those 18 happen to be from northeast Indiana. Warsaw's Marin Hart leads locals with a seed of 5-3, although Morgan Gaerte has cleared 5-5 this season.

Northrop's Scott met the qualifying standard in the long jump, qualifying with a leap of 17 feet, 91/2 inches, and is seeded 16th. Patterson, who is also in the field, ranks sixth in the state with a season-best of 18-81/2.

Brelle Shearer of Churubusco and Isabelle Hoogland of Carroll both enter the pole vault competition after clearing 11 feet at the regional. Hoogland has cleared 11-6 this season – which is still a foot short of state-leading Kailee Swihart of Cathedral.

Throws

Snider's Niesha Anderson has the fourth-best mark in the state in the shot put, and she is seeded fourth in the event with a mark of 44 feet, one-half inch. That puts her in the thick of the competition, as Hadley Lucas of Bloomington North leads the way at 46 feet, 11 inches.

Hadley also has the best seed mark in the discus competition by nearly 20 feet. Warsaw's Abby Sanner is seeded fourth in the event with a mark of 138-9.

