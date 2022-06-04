Record night for Wiley

BLOOMINGTON – Contending for three individual titles at the Indiana state track and field finals is supposed to be reserved for sprinters – stars like Ramiah Elliott, who won the 100-, 200- and 400-meter dash events to lead North Central to the girls team title at Indiana University on Friday.

But Huntington North senior Addison Wiley took on the absurdly difficult distance equivalent, racing in the 1,600, 800 and 3,200 over the course of about 100 minutes, and nearly pulled off the impossible. She won the 1,600 in a meet-record 4:38.69, the 800 in a meet-record 2:06.26, and then hung on for third place in the 3,200 in 10:38.57.

And then – like Elliott – she laced up her shoes one last time to run the anchor leg of the 4x400, which North Central also won.

“I’m really proud of it. Just to attempt it, be the first girl to ever try it, I’m just really proud of myself, leading the way for other girls to try and put themselves out there,” Wiley said of her distance trifecta. “It wasn’t perfect when I got to that 3,200, but I’m really proud of it overall.”

The conventional wisdom for distance runners doubling up (and, theoretically, tripling up) on events is that they should not exert too much energy in their early events. Breaking state records along the way usually isn’t part of the road map.

“I’m really glad I do have them, because after winning the mile a few times, I feel like that’s a good way to seal my legacy here,” Wiley said. “I definitely think I could have conserved more and then ran a stronger 3,200, but you know, win a 3,200, have two state records, you give and you take. I can’t be upset about it.”

In the 3,200, eventual winner Nicki Southerland of Delta and Sophia Kennedy of Park Tudor broke away from the field – including Wiley – early on. But instead of fading, Wiley eventually separated herself from the chase pack to secure a third-place finish (and beat her seed time from the Marion Regional).

“I was really scared, honestly, because I was in that no-man’s land,” Wiley said. “I know I was physically a little too fatigued to really go with them. But I know I’m a lot stronger and a lot more confident than I was at the beginning of the season, so just to really drive myself home I told myself, I want to leave a legacy. This is my last individual race for the IHSAA. It was really mental at that point.”

Wiley was the only Northeast Indiana athlete to win an event, but she was fully on-trend with her third-place finish: Leo’s Leah Handshoe finished third in the 300 hurdles in 44.64, Northrop’s Morgan Patterson was third in the long jump with a mark of 18 feet, 7.75 inches, Snider’s Niesha Anderson was third in the shot put at 44-01 and Wawasee’s Emma Yoder placed third in the discus at 134-03 after qualifying eighth.

“At the beginning I was a little nervous, and I think my nerves got to me, but I’m glad it ended how it did,” said Yoder, a sophomore, who said she’s been improving on her personal best in meet after meet. “I really just had to listen to my coaches and think, ‘I’ve worked all year for this.’ ”

Patterson was another one of those busy multi-event stars on Friday: In addition to the long jump, the Bruins senior took fifth in the 100 hurdles in 14.38 (North Side’s Jaliyah Paige was seventh in the same race and fellow Bruin Kobi Scott was eighth), ran in the 300 hurdles and ran a leg for the Northrop 4x100 relay team, which placed fifth in 48.07.

Scott also ran on the 4x100 and placed ninth in the long jump.

“All of our handoffs were really nice and clean, and I feel like we really went for it and worked our hardest,” Scott said of placing in the relay.

Other local scorers included Warsaw’s Josefina Rastrelli in the 1,600 (eighth, 5:00.09), Ryann Parrish in the 300 hurdles (fourth, 44.73), Homestead in the 4x400 (seventh, 3:58.47), Carroll’s Alexandra Sparks in the shot put (fourth, 42-9.5), Whitko’s Gwen Howard in the shot put (seventh, 41, 4.75), Warsaw’s Abby Sanner in the discus (eighth, 129-1) and fellow Tiger Marin Hart in the high jump (ninth, 5-04).

Garrett’s Nataley Armstrong finished just out of the medals in 10th place in the 400, New Haven was 10th in the 4x100, Carroll was 10th in the 4x800 and Angola’s Morgan Gaerte tied for 10th in the high jump.

