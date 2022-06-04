Sprinter leading local athletes

The boys will conclude two days full of high school track and field state finals at Indiana University's Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex today.

The field events will be the first to get going at the boys meet, and shot put fans will likely be in for a treat: Columbus North's Tucker Smith set the championship meet record in the event at 67 feet, 11.25 inches last year and he's been just as formidable this season, becoming the first Indiana high schooler to break the 70-foot mark. His current best sits at 72-0.5.

Elsewhere on the track, Brownsburg's John Colquitt, now a senior, will attempt to defend both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle titles. And Carmel's Kole Mathison, who has already run 4:04.82, and reigning cross country champion Reese Kilbarger-Stumpff will face off in the 1,600.

Here are some of the Northeast Indiana athletes to watch for at today's meet:

Sprints and hurdles

Concordia's Xander Pratt enters the state finals with the top seed in the 200, where he clocked a time of 21.70 seconds. His season PR of 21.66 ranks third in the state, just 0.08 seconds off of Xavier Thomas. Pratt is also seeded 11th in the 100.

Northeast Indiana also has a likely scorer in the 400, where Churubusco's Riley Burroff is seeded third, a little less than a second off the pace of top-seeded Nickens Lemba of Southport. Buroff's best time this season in the event is 48.09, which he ran at the North Side Sectional.

The three local qualifiers in the 110 hurdles (Nick Nondorf of Churubusco, Shadrach Oduma of Carroll and Jacob Parker of Norwell) were all at least a second off the pace of Colquitt at their respective regional meets, and Carroll's Zander Sauder is seeded seventh in the 300 hurdles in 39.57.

Carroll could also pick up a few points in the 4x100 relay, where the Chargers are seeded sixth at 42.45, and the 4x400 relay, where they're ninth at 3:23.68.

Middle and long distance

The Cadets' 4x800 relay team ran a season's best time of 7:51.82 at the Marion Regional, which was the fourth-fastest regional time in the state. That's about 5 seconds off the fastest time recorded in the state this season, which was run by Carmel at the Hamilton County meet. Six teams have posted times within 5 seconds of each other, which means that this race could be up for grabs.

Dan Adair, who is a member of that Cadets relay, is the only local qualifier in the 800, where he is seeded 15th with a time of 1:56.31.

Columbia City's Austin Hall is the top local qualifier in the 1,600, where he is seeded 17th. He is also seeded ninth in the 3,200 with a time of 9:23.74.

Jumps and pole vault

Carroll's Jaxon Zollinger qualified ninth in the pole vault with a clearance of 14 feet, 6 inches. Although there are nine vaulters who cleared between 14-6 and 15-6 in the regional round, they all trail Cody Johnston of Hobart, who has cleared 17 feet already this season.

Angola's Alex Meyer is seeded 18th in the long jump, and Ethan Widenhoefer of Homestead is the top qualifier in the high jump with a clearance of 6-3 – 8 inches off of top qualifier Brion Stephens of Warren Central. Buroff also qualified for the event at 6-2.

Throws

Although Columbus North's Smith could well put on a record-breaking performance in the shot put, Carroll's Aaron Jacquay is seeded above him in the discus, ranking third with a throw of 169-8 – less than three feet off of top qualifier Alex Evans of Franklin Central. Four local athletes have qualified for this event, and all are ranked in the top 10: Jacquay, Churubusco's Hunter Bianksi (seeded fifth), Eastside's Dane Sebert (eighth) and Central Noble's Isaac Clay (ninth).

Bianski is also the top local qualifier in the shot put, where he is seeded 19th based on his mark of 54-1 at the Marion Regional.

