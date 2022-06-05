Blazers to play for state crown

WARSAW – After each of Eastside's many softball victories this season, Blazers coach Brennen Kitchen has gathered his players and taken a photo of himself with them, a way to acknowledge each triumph.

The 28th time the Blazers coach took a photo with his team came late Saturday night and in the frame was a new adornment: a semistate championship trophy.

Class 2A No. 7 Eastside pulled out a pair of nail-biters Saturday to capture its first semistate crown since 1998, defeating 15th-ranked Madison-Grant 4-3 in the afternoon at Warsaw and returning hours later to defeat No. 10 North Newton 5-3 and earn a place in next week's state championship game.

“It's unbelievable, I couldn't have imagined this,” Blazers senior Skyelar Kessler said. “But we were a high-caliber team from the start and just with everyone's belief, we made it, it's just a dream come true.”

Eastside (28-1), winner of 10 in a row, will face No. 8 North Posey (24-1), which crushed sixth-ranked South Vermillion 10-0 in a semistate final Saturday. The title game will be at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in West Lafayette at Purdue's Bittinger Stadium.

“We've got such great players and such great kids here, it's kind of been our motto in the postseason to 'Just be you,' ” Kitchen said. “Just the make the routine plays and we're going to be fine and they did and we're moving on, which is unbelievable.”

The Blazers jumped in front of North Newton 3-1 thanks to solo home runs from Timmery Hunter and Mataya Bireley and pushed the advantage to four runs on a Cadence Gardner RBI single and a Lilli Cline safety squeeze bunt in the third.

The Spartans got a run back in the fifth, then put runners on second and third in the seventh with one out and slugger Summer Wynn coming up. After Kitchen visited the mound to settle his team, Wynn flied deep to center to bring in one run. As the ball was coming back into the infield, North Newton's Grace Hollopeter tried to advance to third. Eastside pitcher Natalie Lower caught the relay throw from Jayci Kitchen in center and fired to third, in time for Bireley to apply the tag and end the game.

“When she was coming to third, I looked at Nat and was like, 'I know we got this,' ” Bireley said.

That final out set off a raucous celebration on the center of the diamond, one that continued until a group of players dumped a water cooler on Brennen Kitchen 20 minutes later.

“It's crazy, I've gotten cleated a few times, but it's a good cleat,” Bireley said. “I love the dogpile, I love all of us going in. There were a few tears shed, but they were happy tears.”

The Blazers' afternoon win was even more dramatic. Eastside broke a 3-all tie in the bottom of the sixth when, with runners on first and second, Brooke Pittman grounded hard into a force at third. The relay throw to first for a potential double play was wild, and pinch-runner Victoria Roose came all the way around from first with the go-ahead run.

Madison-Grant put the tying run on second in the seventh, but Eastside executed a trick play to end the game: from the mound, Lower faked a pickoff throw to second and both middle infielders dived as if the ball had gotten past them and into center field. The runner took the bait and Lower made the easy throw to third to finish the game.

“The girls absolutely love that play anyway, so for it to work for the last out in the first round of the semistate is pretty cool,” Brennen Kitchen said.

Lower pitched a pair of complete games Saturday and struck out 12 in the nightcap.

North Newton advanced to the final with a 12-2 afternoon win over Whitko (10-13), which saw its season come to an end after a Cinderella run through the regional with a freshman-laden team. Senior Guinevere Garr homered to left-center to lead off the game for the Wildcats.

