Lions lose in softball semistate

Leo traded zeroes with South Bend St. Joseph for 12 innings in a Class 3A softball semistate championship game at Monticello, before the Indians finally scored a run to take a 1-0 victory in 13 innings Saturday.

St. Joseph (27-3) continued its impressive run of not allowing a single run in the postseason, extending its shutout streak to six straight postseason games and seven games overall.

Leo (28-3) advanced to the finals at Twin Lakes by blasting Kankakee Valley in the semifinals 9-2.

HARRISON 9, COLUMBIA CITY 4: In a Class 4A semistate semifinal in West Lafayette, the host Raiders erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to emerge victorious in a battle of one-loss teams. Brooke Lickey went 3 for 4 to lead Columbia City (28-2), including a three-run inside-the-park home run in the third inning to put the Eagles ahead 3-1. Lickey also hit a solo home run.

Baseball

ZIONSVILLE 3, HOMESTEAD 1: In Lafayette, the Eagles held the Spartans to three hits to claim the Class 4A Lafayette Jefferson Regional championship. Zionsville scored twice in the bottom of the first before an Aiden Harris single scored Carson Nutter in the top of the second for Homestead (24-7), which defeated Carroll (26-5) in the semifinals 4-2.

NEW CASTLE 5, BISHOP DWENGER 4: In Converse, the Trojans jumped ahead 3-0 after two innings in the Class 3A Oak Hill Regional finals to claim their first regional championship since 1996. The Saints scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh, but squandered a bases-loaded opportunity with one out in the fifth. In the semifinals, New Castle (18-5-1) blanked Wawasee (13-15) 9-0, and Dwenger (21-10) handled Norwell (18-11) 10-3.

ILLIANA CHRISTIAN 7, EASTSIDE 0: In Whiting, the Vikings used a five-run sixth to take control in the Class 2A Whiting Regional championship game. Eastside (21-8) edged NECC rival Fairfield in the semifinals 2-1.

SOUTH CENTRAL 6, FREMONT 3: In South Bend, the Satellites rallied from a 3-0 deficit after one inning, scoring all six runs from the fifth inning on to win the Class A South Bend Washington Regional. Fremont had the bases loaded with no outs in the seventh before South Central's Bradley Ferrell struck out three straight batters. The Eagles (24-8) beat Morgan Township in the semifinals 9-3.

Tennis

KOKOMO REGIONAL: In Kokomo, Leo's Molli Runestad was defeated 6-0, 6-0 by Anderson's Jamison Goeffreys in the IHSAA Individual Regional semifinals.