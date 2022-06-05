Sprinter grabs 2nd twice

BLOOMINGTON – Concordia's Xander Pratt is a self-described competitive person, the sort of athlete who always has his eye on first place.

But even he admitted that earning two second-place medals at the IHSAA Boys State Track and Field Finals at Indiana University on Saturday was pretty sweet.

His second-place finish in the 200 in 21.54 seconds was not much of a surprise, as he entered the championship meet with the fastest seed time. But his 100 time from the Marion Regional ranked 11th in the state, meaning that he was far from a lock to even make it into the event finals.

“Going into that final, I was praying, to be honest, for 20 minutes straight. I was asking God to give me strength. And it worked,” Pratt said. “I felt amazing running the final.”

Even so, when he turned to the scoreboard after crossing the finish line, he had no idea that he would see his name pop up second with a time of 10.76.

“I was shook. I thought I got like sixth place,” Pratt said. “It was really nice to see.”

Between the 16 points that Pratt scored in the sprints and the Concordia 4x800 relay team of Benjamin Bentz, Karsten Schlegel, Daniel Adair and Gabe Connelly, which placed fifth in 7:44.98, the Cadets placed eighth overall with 21 points. That was far behind winner Plainfield with 61 but well ahead of any other local teams.

Adair placed 10th in the 800 in 1:54.95, and Connelly was 11th in the 3,200 in 9:20.86.

Fifth seemed to be the place to finish for northeast Indiana boys at the state finals: In addition to the Cadets' 4x800 team, David Slick of Leo placed fifth in the 200 in 21.87 seconds, Churubusco junior Riley Buroff claimed fifth place in the 400 in 48.62, and Angola junior Alex Meyer was fifth in the long jump with a mark of 22 feet, 5.75 inches.

Buroff decided to go for broke in the 400 and pushed toward the front of the pack during the first straightaway of his race.

“We tried something new to keep up with the other fast people, but my legs gave out on the final 100 meters. I couldn't drive my legs anymore,” Buroff said. “For the first 200, I had to go as fast as I possibly could, because (Nickens Lemba), he runs faster 200s than me, it was better to get out in front of him. But I seized up.”

Lemba of Southport finished second behind Nayyir Newash-Campbell of Plainfield. Buroff's final time was 0.53 second off his season's best from the North Side Sectional. He also tied for 12th in the high jump with a clearance of 6-04 and ran in Chrubusco's 4x400, which placed 17th.

Meyer of Angola, who was seeded 18th in the long jump, set a personal best by 7.5 inches.

“It felt really good to do that, not only to get the medal but to stand on the podium,” Meyer said.

“I think I had more speed when I started running, drived my knee up more, planted it harder. It just got me farther.”

Others might have placed higher, but no one was more excited to see their time than the Carroll 4x400 relay team of Shadrach Oduma, Aiden Lazoff, Zander Sauder and Luke Schlatter, which concluded the meet with a seventh-place finish in 3:21.30, bringing down a school record that had stood since the 1970s.

“It's been our goal since the beginning of the year, and I'm just so happy to see it come together,” said Oduma, who led off the relay. “We kept to our strategy, we weren't too over-excited and threw strategy out the door.”

“All year, we haven't had competition like that, we've always been ahead,” Lazoff said. “So having everyone together like that, we hadn't really experienced that. But we handled it well.”

vjacobsen@jg.net