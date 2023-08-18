Offense

Quarterback

Jimmy Sullivan, Carroll

Grade: Junior

Of note: Only sophomore named to All-SAC first team

Owen Wanner, South Adams

Grade: Senior

Of note: Threw for 2,330 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior

Running back

Keegan Bluhm, Adams Central

Grade: Senior

Of note: Ran for 1,645 yards and 18 TDs, named Junior All-State as a linebacker

Nate Starks, Carroll

Grade: Junior

Of note: Carroll’s leading rusher as a sophomore, had three 100-yard games

Brett Fuchs, Homestead

Grade: Senior

Of note: Had 43 carries for 337 yards and 3 TDs and led Homestead with 43 receptions and 705 receiving yards

Receiver

Brauntae Johnson, North Side

Grade: Senior

Of note: Committed to Notre Dame

Mylan Graham, New Haven

Grade: Senior

Of note: Committed to Ohio State

Tight end

Brock Schott, Leo

Grade: Junior

Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State team as a sophomore

Linemen

Jordan King, North Side

Grade: Senior

Of note: Committed to Purdue

Dane Sebert, Eastside

Grade: Senior

Of note: Two-time Junior All-State honoree

Zack Leighty, East Noble

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State

Zac Wurm, Adams Central

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to Class A Junior All-State

Joel Yager, Columbia City

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State

Kicker

Austin DeLeon, Norwell

Grade: Senior

Of note: Made 61 of 65 PATs and 7 field goals

Defense

Linemen

Ashton Pesetski, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Of note: Had 84 tackles, 19.0 for a loss, 11.0 sacks and forced 3 fumbles

Will Kelso, Snider

Grade: Senior

Of note: All-SAC first team at defensive tackle

Trevor Currie, Adams Central

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to Class A Junior All-State

Linebacker

Lukas Rohrbacher, Snider

Grade: Senior

Of note: Had 128 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 4 sacks and an interception

Justin Anderson, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Of note: 41 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2 interceptions

Jacob Sharin, Wayne

Grade: Junior

Of note: Had 51 tackles in 2022, named to All-SAC second team

second team

Julante Hinton, Northrop

Grade: Senior

Of note: Four-year starter, led Northrop with 64 tackles and 6.0 TFL

Defensive backs

Stratton Fuller, Columbia City

Grade: Junior

Of note: Returned 6 interceptions for 158 yards

Brandon Logan, Snider

Grade: Junior

Of note: Named to Class 5A Junior All-State as a sophomore

Braden Steely, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Of note: Had 37 tackles, 3 interceptions and a fumble recovery

Kamden Zeisloft, Leo

Grade: Senior

Of note: Had 6 interceptions as a junior

Punter

Jakob Gump, Northrop

Grade: Senior

Of note: Named to Class 6A Junior All-State

