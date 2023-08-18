Offense
Quarterback
Jimmy Sullivan, Carroll
Grade: Junior
Of note: Only sophomore named to All-SAC first team
Owen Wanner, South Adams
Grade: Senior
Of note: Threw for 2,330 yards and 30 touchdowns as a junior
Running back
Keegan Bluhm, Adams Central
Grade: Senior
Of note: Ran for 1,645 yards and 18 TDs, named Junior All-State as a linebacker
Nate Starks, Carroll
Grade: Junior
Of note: Carroll’s leading rusher as a sophomore, had three 100-yard games
Brett Fuchs, Homestead
Grade: Senior
Of note: Had 43 carries for 337 yards and 3 TDs and led Homestead with 43 receptions and 705 receiving yards
Receiver
Brauntae Johnson, North Side
Grade: Senior
Of note: Committed to Notre Dame
Mylan Graham, New Haven
Grade: Senior
Of note: Committed to Ohio State
Tight end
Brock Schott, Leo
Grade: Junior
Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State team as a sophomore
Linemen
Jordan King, North Side
Grade: Senior
Of note: Committed to Purdue
Dane Sebert, Eastside
Grade: Senior
Of note: Two-time Junior All-State honoree
Zack Leighty, East Noble
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State
Zac Wurm, Adams Central
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to Class A Junior All-State
Joel Yager, Columbia City
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to Class 4A Junior All-State
Kicker
Austin DeLeon, Norwell
Grade: Senior
Of note: Made 61 of 65 PATs and 7 field goals
Defense
Linemen
Ashton Pesetski, Carroll
Grade: Senior
Of note: Had 84 tackles, 19.0 for a loss, 11.0 sacks and forced 3 fumbles
Will Kelso, Snider
Grade: Senior
Of note: All-SAC first team at defensive tackle
Trevor Currie, Adams Central
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to Class A Junior All-State
Linebacker
Lukas Rohrbacher, Snider
Grade: Senior
Of note: Had 128 tackles, 4.0 TFL, 4 sacks and an interception
Justin Anderson, Carroll
Grade: Senior
Of note: 41 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 2 interceptions
Jacob Sharin, Wayne
Grade: Junior
Of note: Had 51 tackles in 2022, named to All-SAC
second team
Julante Hinton, Northrop
Grade: Senior
Of note: Four-year starter, led Northrop with 64 tackles and 6.0 TFL
Defensive backs
Stratton Fuller, Columbia City
Grade: Junior
Of note: Returned 6 interceptions for 158 yards
Brandon Logan, Snider
Grade: Junior
Of note: Named to Class 5A Junior All-State as a sophomore
Braden Steely, Carroll
Grade: Senior
Of note: Had 37 tackles, 3 interceptions and a fumble recovery
Kamden Zeisloft, Leo
Grade: Senior
Of note: Had 6 interceptions as a junior
Punter
Jakob Gump, Northrop
Grade: Senior
Of note: Named to Class 6A Junior All-State
– Victoria Jacobsen,
The Journal Gazette