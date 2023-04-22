Dalman Alexander, Northrop

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-7

Stats: 16.2 ppg (50 FG%), 8.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.6 spg, 1.6 bpg

Of note: First-team All-SAC

Chase Barnes, Wayne

Grade: Sophomore

Height: 6-foot-1

Stats: 13.9 ppg (54 FG%), 3.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.3 bpg

Of note: First-team All-SAC

Darrion Brooks, New Haven

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-4

Stats: 19.5 ppg (41%), 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.6 spg, 1.0 bpg

Of note: First-team All-NE8

Austin Cripe, West Noble

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-3

Stats: 20.1 ppg (52 FG%), 8.1 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.0 spg, 0.8 bpg

Of note: Committed to Bethel

Josh Furst, Blackhawk Christian

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-6

Stats: 18.4 ppg (65 FG%), 7.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.8 bpg

Of note: IBCA Senior Small School All-State

Will Jamison, Homestead

Grade: Junior

Height: 5-foot-10

Stats: 18.3 ppg (47 FG%), 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.6 spg, 0.2 bpg

Of note: First-Team All-SAC

Brauntae Johnson, North Side

Grade: Junior

Height: 6-foot-3

Stats: 20.8 ppg (50 FG%), 7.7 rpg, 4.4 apg, 3.6 spg, 0.6 bpg

Of note: Named to inaugural Indiana All-Star Futures team

Jevon Lewis Jr., Wayne

Grade: Junior

Height: 5-foot-10

Stats: 16.6 ppg (49 FG%), 1.6 rpg, 6.4 apg, 2.1 spg

Of note: IBCA Underclass Large School All-State

Luke McBride, Norwell

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-2

Stats: 21.5 ppg (53%), 7.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg

Of note: Norwell’s all-time leading scorer

Kellen Pickett, Blackhawk Christian

Grade: Sophomore

Height: 6-foot-8

Stats: 13.9 ppg (52 FG%), 8.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.4 spg, 1.3 bpg

Of note: Scored a team-high 19 in the Braves’ state title win

Ethan Poling, Adams Central

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-5

Stats: 13 ppg, 6 rpg

Of note: Adams Central’s all-time leading scorer

Preston Ross, Bishop Dwenger

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-8

Stats: 14.9 ppg (60.6 FG%), 8.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.1 spg, 1.4 bpg

Of note: Committed to Ball State for football

Luke Saylor, Heritage

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-2

Stats: 18.4 ppg (40 FG%), 5.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.1 spg, 0.3 bpg

Of note: Heritage’s all-time leader in scoring and steals

Gage Sefton, Blackhawk Christian

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-4

Stats: 16.6 ppg (53 FG%), 3.1 rpg, 5.6 apg, 1.2 spg, 0.4 bpg

Of note: Had 16 points and 8 rebounds in the state title victory

Ajani Washington, Concordia

Grade: Junior

Height: 6-foot-2

Stats: 15.0 ppg (41 FG%), 4.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.8 spg, 0.9 bpg

Of note: Named to inaugural All-Star Futures team

Omarion Washington, South Side

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-3

Stats: 16.4 ppg (40 FG%), 5.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.3 bpg

Of note: First-team All-SAC

SECond Team

Bradyn Barth, West Noble

Jaxson Gould, Warsaw

Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City

Trey Hiteshew, Leo

Cannen Houser, Carroll

Kyler Krull, Whitko

Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead

Caleb Lehrman, Bishop Dwenger

Micah McClure, Adams Central

Jackson McGee, Leo

Jaxon Pardon, Carroll

Mason Posey, Lakewood Park Christian

Jack Scheumann, Bellmont

Isaac Schultz, Adams Central

Trey Yoder, Woodlan

High Honorable Mention

Dane Lantz, Angola

Kord Fuelling, Bellmont

Cadell Wallace, Bishop Luers

Jimmy Davidson, Blackhawk Christian

Isaac Smith, Blackhawk Christian

Isaiah Gard, Central Noble

Conner Lemmon, Central Noble

Hunter Kline, East Noble

Santino Brewer, Eastside

Ethan Bontrager, Fremont

Conner Slee, Fremont

Grant Leeper, Homestead

Seth Martin, Lakeland Christian Academy

Lleyton Bailey, Norwell

Jake Parker, Norwell

Drew Heckaman, Warsaw

Nevin Phares, West Noble

Braden Smith, Woodlan

Honorable Mention

Ryan Tester, Adams Central

Tyler Call, Angola

Andrew James, Bellmont

Sam Campbell, Bishop Dwenger

Nick Thompson, Bishop Luers

Kaden Grau, Bluffton

Tucker Jenkins, Bluffton

Isaac Zay, Bishop Luers

Drelyn Truesdale, Carroll

Sam Essegian, Central Noble

Drew Pliett, Central Noble

Caden Ummel, Churubusco

Stratton Fuller, Columbia City

Kam Hoag, Columbia City

Rhet Wilson, Columbia City

Cole Hayworth, Concordia

David Speckhard, Concordia

Alex Leslie, DeKalb

Caden Pettis, DeKalb

Owen Ritchie, East Noble

Kyle Smith, Garrett

Kobe Meyer, Heritage

Aric Hosler, Huntington North

Levi McElhaney, Huntington North

Alex Cook, Lakeland Christian Academy

Cameron Hindle, Lakewood Park Christian

Mason Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian

Logan Parrett, Lakewood Park Christian

Nolan Hiteshew, Leo

Brock Schott, Leo

Jeremiah Cottrell, New Haven

Korbym Hammel, New Haven

James Hardy IV, New Haven

Jaxson Fugate, North Side

Eugene Young Jr., North Side

Cohen Bailey, Norwell

Brody Bolyn, Norwell

Keron Billingsley, Snider

Tytus Lehman, South Adams

Chandler Oswalt, Southern Wells

Maddux Everingham, Wawasee

Preston Comer, Wayne

HJ Dillard, Wayne

Monte Smith, Wayne

DeJay Gerig, Woodlan

Alex Miller, Woodlan