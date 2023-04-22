Dalman Alexander, Northrop
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-7
Stats: 16.2 ppg (50 FG%), 8.0 rpg, 0.7 apg, 0.6 spg, 1.6 bpg
Of note: First-team All-SAC
Chase Barnes, Wayne
Grade: Sophomore
Height: 6-foot-1
Stats: 13.9 ppg (54 FG%), 3.3 rpg, 0.9 apg, 0.7 spg, 0.3 bpg
Of note: First-team All-SAC
Darrion Brooks, New Haven
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-4
Stats: 19.5 ppg (41%), 7.8 rpg, 3.2 apg, 2.6 spg, 1.0 bpg
Of note: First-team All-NE8
Austin Cripe, West Noble
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-3
Stats: 20.1 ppg (52 FG%), 8.1 rpg, 4.6 apg, 2.0 spg, 0.8 bpg
Of note: Committed to Bethel
Josh Furst, Blackhawk Christian
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-6
Stats: 18.4 ppg (65 FG%), 7.3 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.8 bpg
Of note: IBCA Senior Small School All-State
Will Jamison, Homestead
Grade: Junior
Height: 5-foot-10
Stats: 18.3 ppg (47 FG%), 2.9 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.6 spg, 0.2 bpg
Of note: First-Team All-SAC
Brauntae Johnson, North Side
Grade: Junior
Height: 6-foot-3
Stats: 20.8 ppg (50 FG%), 7.7 rpg, 4.4 apg, 3.6 spg, 0.6 bpg
Of note: Named to inaugural Indiana All-Star Futures team
Jevon Lewis Jr., Wayne
Grade: Junior
Height: 5-foot-10
Stats: 16.6 ppg (49 FG%), 1.6 rpg, 6.4 apg, 2.1 spg
Of note: IBCA Underclass Large School All-State
Luke McBride, Norwell
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-2
Stats: 21.5 ppg (53%), 7.6 rpg, 3.4 apg, 1.5 spg
Of note: Norwell’s all-time leading scorer
Kellen Pickett, Blackhawk Christian
Grade: Sophomore
Height: 6-foot-8
Stats: 13.9 ppg (52 FG%), 8.0 rpg, 1.9 apg, 0.4 spg, 1.3 bpg
Of note: Scored a team-high 19 in the Braves’ state title win
Ethan Poling, Adams Central
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-5
Stats: 13 ppg, 6 rpg
Of note: Adams Central’s all-time leading scorer
Preston Ross, Bishop Dwenger
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-8
Stats: 14.9 ppg (60.6 FG%), 8.8 rpg, 1.0 apg, 0.1 spg, 1.4 bpg
Of note: Committed to Ball State for football
Luke Saylor, Heritage
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-2
Stats: 18.4 ppg (40 FG%), 5.6 rpg, 3.2 apg, 3.1 spg, 0.3 bpg
Of note: Heritage’s all-time leader in scoring and steals
Gage Sefton, Blackhawk Christian
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-4
Stats: 16.6 ppg (53 FG%), 3.1 rpg, 5.6 apg, 1.2 spg, 0.4 bpg
Of note: Had 16 points and 8 rebounds in the state title victory
Ajani Washington, Concordia
Grade: Junior
Height: 6-foot-2
Stats: 15.0 ppg (41 FG%), 4.8 rpg, 3.7 apg, 1.8 spg, 0.9 bpg
Of note: Named to inaugural All-Star Futures team
Omarion Washington, South Side
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-3
Stats: 16.4 ppg (40 FG%), 5.1 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.3 bpg
Of note: First-team All-SAC
– Journal Gazette
SECond Team
Bradyn Barth, West Noble
Jaxson Gould, Warsaw
Andrew Hedrick, Columbia City
Trey Hiteshew, Leo
Cannen Houser, Carroll
Kyler Krull, Whitko
Kyron Kaopuiki, Homestead
Caleb Lehrman, Bishop Dwenger
Micah McClure, Adams Central
Jackson McGee, Leo
Jaxon Pardon, Carroll
Mason Posey, Lakewood Park Christian
Jack Scheumann, Bellmont
Isaac Schultz, Adams Central
Trey Yoder, Woodlan
High Honorable Mention
Dane Lantz, Angola
Kord Fuelling, Bellmont
Cadell Wallace, Bishop Luers
Jimmy Davidson, Blackhawk Christian
Isaac Smith, Blackhawk Christian
Isaiah Gard, Central Noble
Conner Lemmon, Central Noble
Hunter Kline, East Noble
Santino Brewer, Eastside
Ethan Bontrager, Fremont
Conner Slee, Fremont
Grant Leeper, Homestead
Seth Martin, Lakeland Christian Academy
Lleyton Bailey, Norwell
Jake Parker, Norwell
Drew Heckaman, Warsaw
Nevin Phares, West Noble
Braden Smith, Woodlan
Honorable Mention
Ryan Tester, Adams Central
Tyler Call, Angola
Andrew James, Bellmont
Sam Campbell, Bishop Dwenger
Nick Thompson, Bishop Luers
Kaden Grau, Bluffton
Tucker Jenkins, Bluffton
Isaac Zay, Bishop Luers
Drelyn Truesdale, Carroll
Sam Essegian, Central Noble
Drew Pliett, Central Noble
Caden Ummel, Churubusco
Stratton Fuller, Columbia City
Kam Hoag, Columbia City
Rhet Wilson, Columbia City
Cole Hayworth, Concordia
David Speckhard, Concordia
Alex Leslie, DeKalb
Caden Pettis, DeKalb
Owen Ritchie, East Noble
Kyle Smith, Garrett
Kobe Meyer, Heritage
Aric Hosler, Huntington North
Levi McElhaney, Huntington North
Alex Cook, Lakeland Christian Academy
Cameron Hindle, Lakewood Park Christian
Mason Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian
Logan Parrett, Lakewood Park Christian
Nolan Hiteshew, Leo
Brock Schott, Leo
Jeremiah Cottrell, New Haven
Korbym Hammel, New Haven
James Hardy IV, New Haven
Jaxson Fugate, North Side
Eugene Young Jr., North Side
Cohen Bailey, Norwell
Brody Bolyn, Norwell
Keron Billingsley, Snider
Tytus Lehman, South Adams
Chandler Oswalt, Southern Wells
Maddux Everingham, Wawasee
Preston Comer, Wayne
HJ Dillard, Wayne
Monte Smith, Wayne
DeJay Gerig, Woodlan
Alex Miller, Woodlan