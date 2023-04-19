All-Northeast Indiana Basketball Teams
Girls
First-Team
Addison Baxter, Columbia City
Grade: Sophomore
Height: 5-foot-9
Stats: 18.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.5 spg, 0.6 bpg
Of note: Named to inaugural All-Star Futures game
Johnea Donahue, Snider
Grade: Junior
Height: 5-foot-8
Stats: 11.9 ppg (48 FG%), 4.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 5.6 spg, 0.5 bpg
Of note: Named to Junior All-Star Team Blue Group
Taylor Double, Huntington North
Grade: Senior
Height: 5-foot-10
Stats: 16.6 ppg (53 FG%), 6.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.4 spg, 0.5 bpg
Of note: Committed to Marian
Myah Epps, Homestead
Grade: Freshman
Height: 5-foot-10
Stats: 12.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.7 spg, 0.3 bpg
Of note: Only freshman named to All-SAC first-team
Taylor Fordyce, Carroll
Grade: Senior
Height: 5-foot-9
Stats: 14.6 ppg (47 FG%), 4.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 spg
Of note: Committed to Saint Francis
Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell
Grade: Junior
Height: 5-foot-6
Stats: 21.8 ppg (46.7 FG%), 3.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 3.5 spg, 0.4 bpg
Of note: IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15 honoree
Nevaeh Jackson, Northrop
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-1
Stats: 14.4 ppg (47 FG%), 5.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.5 spg, 1.6 bpg
Of note: Committed to Valparaiso
Saniya Jackson, Northrop
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-1
Stats: 14.4 ppg (49 FG%), 6.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.8 spg, 1.3 bpg
Of note: Named to IBCA Senior Large School All-State
Bailey Kelham, Garrett
Grade: Senior
Height: 5-foot-10
Stats: 19.8 ppg (33 FG%), 9.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 2.4 spg, 2.0 bpg
Of note: Garrett’s all-time leading scorer
Brooklyn McLemore, Northrop
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-2
Stats: 10.7 ppg (50 FG%), 7.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.5 bpg
Of note: Findlay commit
Jordyn Poole, Snider
Grade: Junior
Height: 5-foot-6
Stats: 16.7 ppg (48 FG%), 3.6 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.5 spg, 0.4 bpg
Of note: Selected to Junior All-Star and All-Star Futures teams
Addie Shank, Bishop Luers
Grade: Junior
Height: 6-foot-0
Stats: 13.7 ppg (51 FG%), 9.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.0 bpg
Of note: named First-Team All-SAC
Avah Smith, Woodlan
Grade: Senior
Height: 5-foot-10
Stats: 15.5 ppg (51 FG%), 9.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.5 spg
Of note: IBCA Senior All-State Honorable Mention
Alison Stephens, Homestead
Grade: Senior
Height: 6-foot-0
Stats: 14.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.0 spg
Of note: Committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha
Madison Vice, Central Noble
Grade: Senior
Height: 5-foot-6
Stats: 18.4 ppg (54 FG%), 6.4 rpg, 5.0 apg, 3.7 spg
Of note: Committed to Siena Heights
Second Team
Molly Baker, Columbia City
Joslyn Bricker, Warsaw
Hailey Cole, Bellmont
Makenzie Fuess, Norwell
Kayla Gibbs, Carroll
Swynn Jackson, Northrop
Meghan Kiebel, Central Noble
Taylor Kneubuhler, Woodlan
Annaka Nelson, Concordia
Tia Phinezy, Fort Wayne Snider
Emma Reust, Homestead
Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City
Ciara Sims, Snider
Brooke Winchester, Warsaw
Marissa Trout, Huntington North
High Honorable Mention
Kylie Caswell, Angola
Sydney Keane, Bellmont
Ashley Cox, DeKalb
Grace Kreischer, Eastside
Paige Traxler, Eastside
Addy Parr, Fremont
Maddy Schenkel, Garrett
Claire Bickel, Heritage
Gracie Fields, Huntington North
Mattie Stonebraker, Lakeland Christian Academy
Reese Stonebraker, Lakeland Christian Academy
Jade Carnahan, Lakewood Park Christian
Ava McGrade, Lakewood Park Christian
Macy Pries, South Adams
Justice Billingsley, South Side
Abbey Peterson, Warsaw
Brooke Zartman, Warsaw
Mackenzie Hackleman, Wawasee
Sydney Gorman, Wayne
Aniah Hill, Wayne
Mackensy Mabie, West Noble
Honorable Mention
Gracie Garwood, Adams Central
Athena Schwartz, Adams Central
Jaelyn Fee, Angola
Emily Bleke, Bellmont
Rachel Bleke, Bellmont
Ellen Scott, Bellmont
Vanessa Cook, Bishop Dwenger
Giselle Eke, Bishop Dwenger
Annika Davis, Bishop Luers
Haley Gibson, Bluffton
Maryn Schrieiber, Bluffton
Jersey Paul, Carroll
Grace Swank, Central Noble
Kena Hamman, Churubusco
Faith Frey, Columbia City
Tessa Tonkel, Columbia City
Alivia Bolinger, Concordia
Lillie Cone, DeKalb
Elizabeth Martin, DeKalb
Payton Quake, East Noble
Bree Walmsley, East Noble
Sydnee Kessler, Eastside
Natalie Gochenour, Fremont
Alicia Vereda, Hamilton
Molly Stock, Homestead
Leah May, Leo
Haylee Schott, Leo
Leah Shappell, Leo
Janiya Johnson, New Haven
A’lanah Webb, New Haven
Ja'liyah Paige, North Side
Alexis Castator, Northrop
Dekota Hubble, Norwell
Annabelle Johnson, Norwell
Vanessa Rosswurm, Norwell
Peyton Pries, South Adams
Avah Miner, Southern Wells
Ashlie Needler, Southern Wells
Olivia Horn, Wawasee
Shabrea O'Quinn, Wayne
Braisha Harrison, Whitko
Kloe Krieg, Whitko
Addie Goheen, Woodlan