All-Northeast Indiana Basketball Teams

Girls

First-Team

Addison Baxter, Columbia City

Grade: Sophomore

Height: 5-foot-9

Stats: 18.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 3.5 spg, 0.6 bpg

Of note: Named to inaugural All-Star Futures game

Johnea Donahue, Snider

Grade: Junior

Height: 5-foot-8

Stats: 11.9 ppg (48 FG%), 4.5 rpg, 4.0 apg, 5.6 spg, 0.5 bpg

Of note: Named to Junior All-Star Team Blue Group

Taylor Double, Huntington North

Grade: Senior

Height: 5-foot-10

Stats: 16.6 ppg (53 FG%), 6.0 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.4 spg, 0.5 bpg

Of note: Committed to Marian

Myah Epps, Homestead

Grade: Freshman

Height: 5-foot-10

Stats: 12.2 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.0 apg, 1.7 spg, 0.3 bpg

Of note: Only freshman named to All-SAC first-team

Taylor Fordyce, Carroll

Grade: Senior

Height: 5-foot-9

Stats: 14.6 ppg (47 FG%), 4.8 rpg, 2.8 apg, 2.6 spg

Of note: Committed to Saint Francis

Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell

Grade: Junior

Height: 5-foot-6

Stats: 21.8 ppg (46.7 FG%), 3.0 rpg, 1.6 apg, 3.5 spg, 0.4 bpg

Of note: IBCA Underclass All-State Supreme 15 honoree

Nevaeh Jackson, Northrop

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-1

Stats: 14.4 ppg (47 FG%), 5.3 rpg, 2.7 apg, 2.5 spg, 1.6 bpg

Of note: Committed to Valparaiso

Saniya Jackson, Northrop

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-1

Stats: 14.4 ppg (49 FG%), 6.9 rpg, 2.1 apg, 2.8 spg, 1.3 bpg

Of note: Named to IBCA Senior Large School All-State

Bailey Kelham, Garrett

Grade: Senior

Height: 5-foot-10

Stats: 19.8 ppg (33 FG%), 9.2 rpg, 1.0 apg, 2.4 spg, 2.0 bpg

Of note: Garrett’s all-time leading scorer

Brooklyn McLemore, Northrop

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-2

Stats: 10.7 ppg (50 FG%), 7.8 rpg, 1.2 apg, 0.5 spg, 0.5 bpg

Of note: Findlay commit

Jordyn Poole, Snider

Grade: Junior

Height: 5-foot-6

Stats: 16.7 ppg (48 FG%), 3.6 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.5 spg, 0.4 bpg

Of note: Selected to Junior All-Star and All-Star Futures teams

Addie Shank, Bishop Luers

Grade: Junior

Height: 6-foot-0

Stats: 13.7 ppg (51 FG%), 9.7 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.4 spg, 1.0 bpg

Of note: named First-Team All-SAC

Avah Smith, Woodlan

Grade: Senior

Height: 5-foot-10

Stats: 15.5 ppg (51 FG%), 9.0 rpg, 1.5 apg, 2.5 spg

Of note: IBCA Senior All-State Honorable Mention

Alison Stephens, Homestead

Grade: Senior

Height: 6-foot-0

Stats: 14.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 0.8 apg, 1.0 spg

Of note: Committed to the University of Nebraska Omaha

Madison Vice, Central Noble

Grade: Senior

Height: 5-foot-6

Stats: 18.4 ppg (54 FG%), 6.4 rpg, 5.0 apg, 3.7 spg

Of note: Committed to Siena Heights

Second Team

Molly Baker, Columbia City

Joslyn Bricker, Warsaw

Hailey Cole, Bellmont

Makenzie Fuess, Norwell

Kayla Gibbs, Carroll

Swynn Jackson, Northrop

Meghan Kiebel, Central Noble

Taylor Kneubuhler, Woodlan

Annaka Nelson, Concordia

Tia Phinezy, Fort Wayne Snider

Emma Reust, Homestead

Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City

Ciara Sims, Snider

Brooke Winchester, Warsaw

Marissa Trout, Huntington North

High Honorable Mention

Kylie Caswell, Angola

Sydney Keane, Bellmont

Ashley Cox, DeKalb

Grace Kreischer, Eastside

Paige Traxler, Eastside

Addy Parr, Fremont

Maddy Schenkel, Garrett

Claire Bickel, Heritage

Gracie Fields, Huntington North

Mattie Stonebraker, Lakeland Christian Academy

Reese Stonebraker, Lakeland Christian Academy

Jade Carnahan, Lakewood Park Christian

Ava McGrade, Lakewood Park Christian

Macy Pries, South Adams

Justice Billingsley, South Side

Abbey Peterson, Warsaw

Brooke Zartman, Warsaw

Mackenzie Hackleman, Wawasee

Sydney Gorman, Wayne

Aniah Hill, Wayne

Mackensy Mabie, West Noble

Honorable Mention

Gracie Garwood, Adams Central

Athena Schwartz, Adams Central

Jaelyn Fee, Angola

Emily Bleke, Bellmont

Rachel Bleke, Bellmont

Ellen Scott, Bellmont

Vanessa Cook, Bishop Dwenger

Giselle Eke, Bishop Dwenger

Annika Davis, Bishop Luers

Haley Gibson, Bluffton

Maryn Schrieiber, Bluffton

Jersey Paul, Carroll

Grace Swank, Central Noble

Kena Hamman, Churubusco

Faith Frey, Columbia City

Tessa Tonkel, Columbia City

Alivia Bolinger, Concordia

Lillie Cone, DeKalb

Elizabeth Martin, DeKalb

Payton Quake, East Noble

Bree Walmsley, East Noble

Sydnee Kessler, Eastside

Natalie Gochenour, Fremont

Alicia Vereda, Hamilton

Molly Stock, Homestead

Leah May, Leo

Haylee Schott, Leo

Leah Shappell, Leo

Janiya Johnson, New Haven

A’lanah Webb, New Haven

Ja'liyah Paige, North Side

Alexis Castator, Northrop

Dekota Hubble, Norwell

Annabelle Johnson, Norwell

Vanessa Rosswurm, Norwell

Peyton Pries, South Adams

Avah Miner, Southern Wells

Ashlie Needler, Southern Wells

Olivia Horn, Wawasee

Shabrea O'Quinn, Wayne

Braisha Harrison, Whitko

Kloe Krieg, Whitko

Addie Goheen, Woodlan