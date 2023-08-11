Changes are in store for Indiana high school cross country this year. Since 2014, the cross country state tournament had been run on four consecutive weekends, but in January the IHSAA announced that the postseason will now feature sectional championships followed by regionals and state finals, eliminating the semistate round.
The new tournament alignment features 25 sectionals, which will feed into five regionals and finally the state championship at Terre Haute. The top five teams and 15 individuals without a qualifying team advance in each round.
Meets can officially begin on Saturday, and we’ll see this new postseason in action starting with the sectional championships on Oct. 14. Here are some of the contenders to watch as this historic season gets underway:
Teams
Concordia: The Cadets were the top local team at least year’s state finals, placing 17th after winning SAC, Northrop Sectional and West Noble Regional titles. They did it with just one senior in each championship race. With most of the lineup back, Concordia is an early favorite in the New Haven Regional.
Warsaw: The Tigers, who were 18th at the state finals and won the Culver Military Regional and Manchester Sectional, return five runners. This year’s team could be one of the deepest in program history with coach Matthew Campbell predicting that eight to 10 boys could run under 17 minutes.
Homestead: The Spartans finished sixth at the Northrop Sectional last year and didn’t get to advance to the West Noble Regional. But that lineup was made up of mostly freshmen and sophomores who now have another year of training and race experience. According to INCCStats.com, Homestead has an 82.2% chance of qualifying for the state finals.
Angola: The Hornets were 12th at the New Haven Semistate, fifth at the West Noble Regional and third at the West Noble Sectional with no seniors. Senior Sam Yarnelle gives the Hornets a strong front-runner, and, if a couple other things go according to plan, Angola could qualify for the state finals for the first time since 1954 – the only time the Hornets reached the finals.
Carroll: The Chargers were runners-up at the Northrop Sectional and West Noble Regional but missed the state finals after placing 10th at the New Haven Semistate. Four members of that team graduated, but the Chargers are still projected to be the sixth-best team at the New Haven Regional, with a 26.9% chance of reaching the state finals.
Athletes
Tyler Mimnaugh, Warsaw: Five Warsaw runners finished first for the Tigers at least once last season. At the regional meet it was Mimnaugh’s turn as the then-sophomore took fourth in 17:02. He ran a time of 9:26.13 in the 3,200-meter race at the Carmel Distance Showcase this spring.
Conyer Wilson, Northrop: The Bruins’ senior won the SAC Championship by more than 12 seconds last year, finishing in 16:19.7. He is the top returning runner from the Northrop Sectional after placing 74th at the state finals.
Sam Yarnelle, Angola: Now a senior, Yarnelle placed 15th at the New Haven Semistate last year in a time of 16:12.5. That was good enough to advance to the state finals as an individual, where he placed 75th.
Vaughn Hendrickson, Concordia: The senior was the top finisher for Concordia in most of last year’s championship races. He took third place at the SAC Championships in 16:32.2, third at the Northrop Sectional in 16:00.3 and was 101st at the state finals. His teammate, William Schlegel, was the top Cadets’ finisher at Terre Haute (62nd in 16:28.4) as a junior.
Jaydon Steidinger, Leo: The Lions’ senior was fifth at the Northrop Sectional in 16:18.8 and eighth at the West Noble Regional in 16:47. He was sixth at the 2022 NE8 Championships, where four of the top five finishers were seniors.
Storylines
Will sectionals mean more?: Dropping the semistate round will likely be a popular move among the state’s deepest programs, some of which gave their best runners a rest during the sectional round and entered reserve runners who they knew could do enough to advance to the next round. But for ambitious teams with less depth or talent, there will be fewer chances to advance and compete in a championship.
Realignment silver linings: Northeast Indiana teams will feed into the New Haven Regional while Indianapolis-area teams feed into Brownsburg and Shelbyville, so schools from the state’s two largest population centers won’t have to compete for places in the state finals.
Regional title streak: While there were 16 regionals to win in 2022, there will be just five to compete for this year. Warsaw has won 11 straight regionals, but it may be way more difficult to win a 12th. The Tigers have a deep lineup, however, which gives them a chance to keep the streak alive.
New sectional sites: The Fort Wayne-area sectional, which had been held at Northrop in recent years, will be at Woodlan, and the field has increased from 13 teams to 15.
Conference champs: Concordia is the reigning SAC champion, DeKalb beat out Columbia City for the NE8 title, Bluffton swept the top four spots at the ACAC meet, and West Noble beat Angola for the NECC title based on a sixth-place tiebreaker.