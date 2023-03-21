After finishing ninth in the state a year ago, Leo enters the boys golf season as probably the area’s best bet to contend for a state championship.
The Lions graduated just one player from last year’s squad, though traditional powers such as Warsaw and Carroll will certainly factor into the discussion for the top team this spring.
Individuals
Justin Hicks, Jr., Leo: As a sophomore, Hicks shot his way to a tie for seventh place at the 2022 IHSAA State Finals at Carmel’s Prairie View Golf Club.
Wesson Opliger, Sr., Leo: The then-junior gave the Lions two top-50 finishers at state last season, finishing in a tie for 41st place.
Carter Demske, So., Garrett: As a freshman, Demske earned a regional berth as an individual for the Railroaders.
Andrew Hedrick, Sr., Columbia City: After leading the Eagles in scoring in basketball, Hedrick returns to the course after leading Columbia City to a fourth-place finish in the Plymouth Regional.
Jaxson Gould, Sr., Warsaw: After leading the Tigers in scoring in basketball, Gould will play his final golf season after tying for 54th at state as a junior.
Teams
Warsaw: Thanks in major part to Gould, the Tigers topped area teams at Prairie View in 2022, finishing eighth.
Leo: The Lions return four from their squad that finished in ninth place at the 2022 state finals.
Columbia City: While the Eagles’ 308 team score in 2022 at regionals could qualify for state in some seasons, it stood as the fourth-best score in Plymouth at the event a year ago.
Carroll: The Chargers finished just three strokes behind Leo at the East Noble Sectional, carding an impressive score of 300 at Noble Hawk. Carroll will have to replace Hunter Melton, who finished tied for third in the state last year.
Homestead: The Spartans ran away with the Canterbury Sectional title a year ago, taking home the trophy at Chestnut Hills by 33 strokes.
Storylines
Eighteen and counting: Bishop Dwenger won the 2022 SAC tournament by 33 strokes, claiming its 18th consecutive championship in the event.
Unseating the Eagles: Columbia City entered the NE8 tournament as the defending champion last season and shot a 298, but Leo won the event with a 294 and has eyes on repeating this year.
Lapping the field: Warsaw easily leads the area in sectional titles, with its 29 almost double that of Bishop Dwenger and Homestead. The Saints and Spartans have each won sectionals 15 times, while Huntington North is just one behind.
Heritage handling the ACAC: While Bluffton posted the top two scores at the 2022 ACAC tournament, Heritage enters this season as the defending champion after besting Jay County by two strokes and the Tigers by three.
Bellmont battle-tested: Leo and Columbia City drew plenty of headlines out of the NE8 last spring. Bellmont may have finished third in 2022, but the Braves do stand as defending sectional champions.