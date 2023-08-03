Canterbury nearly advanced to the IHSAA boys soccer state finals for the fourth time in six seasons in 2022, falling 3-2 in the Class 2A semistate to Mishawaka Marian. While the Cavaliers did graduate eight players, including two-time All-American goalkeeper Saed Anabtawi, who now plays at Indiana, Canterbury still leads the state in state finals appearances with 13.
Players
Cameron Steury, Jr., Angola: Steury’s sophomore season ended up ranking as the best among returning region players according to MaxPreps.com, amassing 53 points (23 goals, seven assists) in 2022.
Noah Wike, Sr., Blackhawk Christian: After scoring seven goals in 16 matches as a sophomore, Wike showed a true nose for goal, finding the net 24 times last season.
Adrian Camarena, Jr., Bishop Luers: Already a two-year starter for the Knights, Camarena allowed just 10 goals in 14 matches last fall while making 53 saves.
Anes Dervisevic, Sr., Northrop: One of two senior returning double-digit goal scorers for the two-time defending SAC champion Bruins, Dervisevic and classmate Miguel Gonzalez combined for 30 goals in 2022.
Octavius Ogubi, Sr., Canterbury: Ogubi notched a goal and an assist in the Cavaliers’ 3-2 loss in the Class 2A semistate last season, notching 28 points (nine goals, 10 assists) as a junior.
Teams
Northrop: The Bruins currently hold a 16-match regular-season SAC winning streak, having swept the league the last two years.
Carroll: The Chargers presented arguably the biggest challenge to eventual Class 3A state champion Noblesville, taking the Millers to a penalty shootout in the regional championship game last fall.
West Noble: The Chargers finished just over .500 last year (10-9), thanks in large part to a difficult schedule that included Class 2A state finalist Mishawaka Marian, a 12-win Carroll squad and Elkhart, a school with nearly five times the enrollment of West Noble.
Warsaw: While the Tigers finished just 4-3 in Northern Lakes Conference play, the team finished 15-4-1 overall and ended the season as the top-ranked team in the region according to MaxPreps.com.
Bishop Dwenger: The Saints have averaged 11 wins a year the past three seasons, taking SAC champion Northrop to the brink, surrendering just a second-half tally in a 1-0 defeat in the regular season finale in 2022.
Storylines
No Mehic, no problem? Northrop posted a combined 31 wins the past two seasons, with Namik Mehic scoring 30 goals during that time. But with Mehic, who scored a goal for Fort Wayne FC in USL League Two play this summer, departing for the Netherlands to play for the PSV Eindhoven academy, the Bruins will face an additional challenge in defending their two straight SAC titles.
Barons back on top: DeKalb took a big step forward in 2022, going from fifth to first in the NE8 as part of a 14-2 campaign. Imanol Hernandez will need to shoulder much of the load offensively but proved up to the task last fall after scoring 18 times.
Trying to topple Westview: West Noble and Angola, respectively, finished second and third in the Northeast Corner Conference a year ago behind Westview. While the Warriors did graduate 10 seniors from a squad that advanced to the Class A semistate, leading scorer Teague Misner (40 goals, 16 assists) does return and will cause fitful moments for the Chargers and Hornets.
Could Eagles challenge in NE8? Columbia City finished third in the NE8 a year ago at 5-2 but lost just four players to graduation and do return 23 goals, including five players that scored at least twice.
Concordia on the rise: Five seasons ago, the Cadets qualified for semistate for the second straight year. While a return to that level of prominence stands as unlikely, Concordia does return Gavin Faus, who made 84 saves last year in goal. The Cadets netted just 29 goals a year ago, but six players that scored do return as well.