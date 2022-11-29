The boys swim season is officially underway, just a few weeks behind the girls.
There is plenty of time for the athletes to trim their times and prepare for the state tournament; sectionals are scheduled for Feb. 16 and 18, and the state finals will follow Feb. 24 and 25 at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis.
Conference meets for boys and girls will be Jan. 14.
Here are some swimmers and teams to watch in the weeks to come:
Athletes
Adam McCurdy, Carroll: A senior, McCurdy finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and seventh in the 100 butterfly at the state finals last season. He won both events at the South Side Sectional and swam on legs of the sectional-winning 200 medley and 400 relays.
Owen Lindsay, Homestead: A junior, he finished second behind McCurdy in both the 200 IM and 100 fly. He finished 15th and 13th, respectively, in those events at the state finals.
Nathan Harper, Wawasee: The junior won the 100 backstroke at the 2022 Northridge Sectional and finished 12th at the state meet.
Ian Wihebrink, Warsaw: A senior, Wihebrink won the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke at last season’s Warsaw Sectional. He took 13th in the 100 breast at the state finals.
Zachary Purnell: The junior has won back-to-back SAC championships in the 100 back and also won the 100 fly at last year’s SAC meet. He has been the SAC’s high-point winner two years in a row (last season, he and Bishop Dwenger’s Nicholas Eddy both scored 40 points at the conference meet.)
Teams
Carroll: The Chargers took fifth at the 2022 state finals and won their sixth sectional title, winning 9 of 12 events at South Side, including all three relays. The best news is that five of the athletes that advanced out of that sectional are back.
Homestead: The Spartans were second at the South Side Sectional, trailing the Chargers by 23 points, and then took 33rd at the state finals. The future is bright, as the Spartans were, if anything, even younger than the Chargers.
Concordia: The Cadets won their fifth straight SAC title last season by nearly 150 points, although they were hit hard by the graduation of seniors such as Zachary Shaw and Aiden Gleave.
Bluffton: The Tigers have won eight straight ACAC titles. Bluffton finished third at the Jay County Sectional last season, but the Tigers have never won a sectional title.
Wawasee: The Warriors were only fourth at last season’s Northridge Sectional and went 4-3 in duals against the rest of the NLC. But they bring back All-NLC performers Harper and Nate Kryder, and honorable mention Cade Garden. They finished 38th at last year’s state finals, trailing only Carroll and Homestead among local teams.
Storylines
Next-generation Knights: Norwell is the defending NE8 and Jay County Sectional champions, but the Knights have lost numerous key seniors, including Broderick Page, Jakob Peterson, Kellen Zimmer and Landon Anderson.
New champs at Jay County: Norwell wasn’t the only senior-led team at the Jay County Sectional last season; seven of the nine individual events were won by seniors, which means the sectional will send a very different slate of qualifiers to the state finals this year.
Diving leaders: Just one local diver, Homestead senior Brendan Waite, advanced to the state meet out of the South Side Regionals last season. Carroll’s Adam Carr missed the state meet by just one place. Will any divers from the Fort Wayne area make it this year?
Sectional champs: Only nine local schools (Homestead, Warsaw, Wawasee, Norwell, Bellmont, Carroll, Snider, Bishop Dwenger and South Adams) have ever won sectional titles. Will any teams join their number this season?
Carmel domination: The Greyhounds’ boys aren’t quite as dominant in the pool as the girls – their state championship streak only dates to 2015, while the girls title streak is now in its fourth decade. But the Carmel boys have won the state meet by at least 150 points. Will anyone get closer this year?