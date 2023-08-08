Easily the premier program in the region, Homestead boys tennis won its 22nd semistate championship last fall featuring a lineup dominated by underclassmen. In fact, just one senior graced the starting lineup when the Spartans claimed a 3-2 victory over Culver Academy in the quarterfinals of the 2022 IHSAA State Finals.
With a starting lineup that largely remains intact from last year, area teams will likely have Homestead targeted as the team to beat once again this season, which starts Aug. 12 and runs through Oct. 14 for the team state finals. The singles and doubles state finals follow Oct. 20 and 21.
Players
Stephen Meier, Sr., Homestead: One of seven underclassmen statewide in 2022 to earn first-team All-State singles honors, Meier leads the way for the Spartans, who return all three singles players from last season.
Conner Gibson, Sr., Carroll: Gibson, along with the graduated Matt Kosnik, played his way to a spot on the first-team All-State doubles squad for the Chargers last fall.
Kiefer Nagel, Sr., DeKalb: The Barons’ senior landed on the All-State doubles honorable mention list and the All-District 2 doubles team in 2022.
Will Guthrie, Sr., Blackhawk Christian: Like Nagel, Guthrie returns for his final season with the Braves after earning spots on the All-State honorable mention and All-District 2 doubles teams following a 15-win season.
Ben Garrean, Soph., Homestead: Garrean and classmate Eric Ji, the only freshmen teammates to earn All-State singles honorable mention in 2022, provide the Spartans a lethal combo at Nos. 2 and 3 singles.
Teams
Homestead: The Spartans return six varsity starters from a lineup that advanced to the state semifinals in 2022, winning their 41st sectional title along the way – one of just five schools statewide to eclipse 40 sectional championships.
Carroll: The Chargers won their 18th sectional title last fall, advancing to the regional championships before encountering the Homestead juggernaut.
DeKalb: With Nagel aiding the cause in doubles, the Barons won a sectional championship last season, the 20th in school history.
Columbia City: The Eagles return to the courts as two-time defending sectional champions.
Huntington North: The Vikings added their fourth straight sectional championship trophy to the case in 2022 and 10th overall, winning thrice to do so, including a pair of 5-0 wins in the postseason.
Storylines
Can anyone stop the Spartans: With all but one varsity starter returning, Homestead stands as the clear favorite to make the most noise out of the region come state tournament time.
400 Club: Two area coaches – Kyle Stoffel of Carroll and Jerry Gerig of Wayne, an Indiana High School Tennis Coaches Association Hall of Famer – enter this season with more than 400 career coaching victories.
Cadets close with Saints: Concordia and Bishop Dwenger traded wins over one another last season, with the Saints claiming a 3-2 win in the regular season, while the Cadets used a 3-2 victory over Dwenger to win a sectional championship.
Tigers seeking second straight ACAC title: Bluffton will enter the 2023 season as the defending ACAC champion, claiming the conference title last season for the first time since 2008.
Record-setting trend in Kendallville: The 2022 senior class at East Noble finished with 62 wins over its four years, breaking the former mark of 60 set by the class of 1990.