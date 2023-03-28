The Hoosier State Relays were held in Bloomington on Saturday, which means its time to turn our attention from the indoor track to the outdoor.
The championship season begins in early May with the SAC boys meet on May 4, the NE8 and ACAC championships the following day and the NECC boys conference meet May 12.
Boys sectionals will be held May 18 and the state finals will be on the Indiana University Track and Field Complex in Bloomington on June 2.
Here are some of the athletes and teams to keep an eye on in the months to come.
Athletes
Riley Buroff, Churubusco: The Eagles’ senior, who has signed with University of Indianapolis football, finished fifth at the state meet in the 400 meter dash with a time of 48.62 after winning the event at the Marion Regional. He was also the regional runner-up in the high jump and took 12th at the state meet with a clearance of 6 feet, 4 inches.
Alex Meyer, Angola: The Hornets’ senior took fifth in the long jump at the state finals with a mark of 21 feet, 5.75 inches after finishing behind Marion’s Cubie Jones at the regional meet. Meyer has already cleared 6-7 in the high jump this indoor season.
Jacob Martin, Homestead: The junior is the reigning New Haven Sectional 300 meter hurdles champ. He won the event in 40.08 seconds, then went on to finish second in the 300 hurdles at the Marion Regional and 13th at the state finals. He was also the sectional runner-up in the 110 hurdles.
Luke Shappell, Leo: The IUPUI cross country commit was the area’s top runner this fall, as he won the Northrop Sectional and was second at the West Noble Regional behind Westview’s Noah Bontrager. Shappell took third in the 1600 at the North Side Sectional in 4:32.21 as a junior.
Dane Sebert, Eastside: The Blazers’ junior thrower took 11th in the state finals with a mark of 158 feet. He was third at the Marion Regional with a throw of 166 feet, 1 inch.
Teams
Concordia: The Cadets were the top-performing area team at the 2022 state finals, taking eighth place after finishing third at the Marion Regional and third at the North Side Sectional. Concordia’s distance corps remains one of the area’s strongest.
Carroll: The Chargers are the defending North Side Sectional and Marion Regional champions. They’ve been hard-hit by graduation – the four members of their state-placing 4x400 team were all seniors, and two of those four were also key hurdlers. That’s before we mention a state-qualifying pole vaulter, thrower and miler. But Carroll should have enough experienced sprinters and distance runners to remain formidable.
Churubusco: No local team has punched further above its weight than the Eagles, who play in Class 2A in football but were the Marion Regional runners-up last spring. Buroff and Churubusco’s history of success in field events should keep the Eagles competitive. The Eagles had three relays finish in the top four at the Hoosier State Relays.
Homestead: The Spartans won the 2022 New Haven Sectional title by 70 points and the majority of their scorers should be back for another round.
Warsaw: The Tigers are ranked 12th in the most recent IATCCC poll and freshman high jumper Jordan Randall made a strong debut at the Hoosier State Relays, placing second with a clearance of 6 feet, 7 inches.
Storylines
Unbeatable Bruins: Northrop has won seven straight SAC titles. Can the Bruins make it eight?
Lions take the Leap: Leo is ranked 18th in the state-wide poll and finished fourth in the 4x800 at the Hoosier State Relays. Could this year be the year the Lions win their first sectional title?
Sprint titles are wide open: Many of the area’s top sprinters from 2022 have graduated. Who will step up to replace them?
Hoosier State Standout: Woodlan senior Sam Handerson took second at Saturday’s state-wide meet in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 2 inches, and third in the 60 meter dash in 7.07 seconds.
Racing the best: Whichever local distance runners make it to the state finals will likely be racing against Carmel’s Kole Mathison, who won the Champs Sports Cross Country Championships in San Diego in December.