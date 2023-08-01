The 2023-24 high school season started Monday as the state’s girls golf teams played in their first tournaments of the year. The first few weeks of the season will be jam-packed with invitationals, most notably the State Fall Preview, which will be held at Prairie View in Carmel – the site of the state finals – this Saturday.
Conference meets are just over a month away and will be held the weekend of Sept. 9. Sectionals are Sept. 15 and 16, the Regional tournament at Noble Hawk will follow a week later and the state finals will fall on Sept. 29 and 30.
Here’s what to watch for this season:
Teams
Homestead: The Spartans took fourth place at the state finals – the fifth year in a row the program has been in the top four at Prairie View. They were as dominant as ever in the first round of the state tournament, winning the Norwell Sectional by a whopping 87 strokes to claim their eighth straight sectional title while Eliza Saal took individual medalist honors. And Homestead, which was ranked No. 3 in the preseason poll released Sunday, will only be more experienced this year, as all five members of the championship lineup are back for another round.
Carroll: Like the Spartans, preseason No. 8 Carroll also brings back all five members of the lineup that won the Chargers their second straight East Noble Sectional title. In fact, Carroll has added a few competitive golfers to its roster, so there should be seven athletes competing to be in the top-five for a team thatis coming off its first trip to the state finals since 1996.
Warsaw: The Tigers were one of three teams to go 5-2 in NLC regular-season play in 2022, but they came up big at Black Squirrel to win the conference tournament with a team score of 353. Both of their All-NLC honorees (Abbey Peterson and Olivia Robinson-Gay) will be back out on the course in 2023, puting them in good position for an NLC race that will likely come down once again to Warsaw vs. Northridge and Plymouth.
Bishop Dwenger: Few teams come into this season more in flux than the Saints. Bishop Dwenger won both the SAC tournament and the Angola Sectional at Zollner by wide margins in 2022, but four of their five top golfers have graduated, most notably individual state qualifier Amy Frazier. Bishop Dwenger, which continues to receive votes in the preseason poll, also has a new coach in Sarah McClure.
Norwell: The Knights were runners-up in both the 2022 NE8 Championship and their own home sectional, which allowed them to advance to the regional tournament. Although Norwell did not have a standout-star in 2022, the Knights did have more depth than most teams and were not hard hit by graduation, which could serve them well in 2023.
Athletes
Scarlett Senk, Homestead: The Spartans have multiple players who can shoot in the low-70s (or better) on any given day, and on the second day of the state tournament last year that was Senk, who was then a junior. She shot a 74 in the second round to finish the state tournament 11-over-par, tied for sixth overall. She recently finished third at the Women’s City Tournament.
Cassidy Ayres, Homestead: Senk’s teammate Ayres, now a senior has also had success at the Women’s City Tournament, finishing as the runner-up in each of the last two years.
Marissa GeRue: The Carroll senior battled injuries down the stretch last year, but she still claimed individual medalist honors at the East Noble Sectional for the second straight year, and she tied for third at the regional tournament after shooting a 73.
Taylor Larkins: Who was it is that GeRue tied with at the regional tournament? Her own teammate Larkins, then a freshman playing in her first IHSAA postseason. Larkins earned all-state honors as a freshman after tying for 16th at the state finals, going 15-over in two rounds.
Abbey Peterson: The Warsaw junior was the NLC individual medalist last year, shooting an 83 to finish two strokes ahead of her teammate, Robinson-Gay. She went on to shoot a 6-over 76 at the East Noble Regional.
Storylines
The narrow path to state: Starting with realignment ahead of the 2022 season, just two individuals from non-advancing teams can move forward from the regional round to the state finals. Bishop Dwenger’s Frazier shot an even-par 70, and DeKalb’s Lillie Cone shot 75 to snag the final two tickets to Prairie View, but who will claim them this year?
Homestead vs. Carroll: As in so many sports, the Spartans and Chargers are battling for top bragging rights in the area. Carroll ended Homestead’s long winning streak during the regular season last year, but the Spartans finished ahead of Carroll at both the regional and state meets. Who takes the cake in 2023?
Escaping Zollner: DeKalb is the reigning NE8 tournament champ, but the Barons have faced heartbreak twice in a row at the Angola Sectional, both times tying for third and failing to advance based on the tie-breaker. And the task will only get harder for DeKalb now that standout Cone has graduated.
Celebrating firsts: Southern Wells claimed its first-ever sectional title in 2022, winning the Eastbrook Sectional at Arbor Trace with a team score of 390. The Raiders finished 12th at the East Noble Regional.
State finalists: Among local teams, Bishop Dwenger and Homestead are tied with 12 trips to the state finals. Only 11 other current Fort Wayne area girls teams have made it to the state finals.