Tied for the second-most regional championships in Indiana prep history, Homestead added its 25th regional trophy to the case last year. With its 12th regional title, Warsaw joined the Spartans in last season’s semistate round and both hope to return to semistate – and hopefully advance further – as the first matches take place Monday statewide.
Individuals
Molli Runestad, Sr., Leo: Runestad propelled the Lions to a sectional championship in 2022, earning a spot on the All-State Second Team.
Addison Lind, So., Warsaw: Lind impressed in her rookie campaign, joining Runestad in gaining second-team All-State singles honors while helping lead the Tigers to semistate.
Olivia Selking, Sr., Bellmont: As a junior, Selking was honorably mentioned on the All-State squad.
Ellen Reidy, Sr., Bishop Dwenger: With the Saints advancing to the regional championship, Reidy played a crucial role in Dwenger’s success, earning All-State honorable mention.
Kiah Farrington, Sr., Wawasee: While the Warriors were swept out of the state tournament in the opening round by Warsaw, Farrington’s consistent singles play placed her on the All-State honorable mention list.
Teams
Homestead: As the area’s most consistently successful program, any discussion about teams to watch starts and ends with the Spartans. Homestead and Terre Haute South both have won 25 regional titles, sitting just behind Munster’s state-best 33 championships.
Angola: A sectional champion last season, the Hornets finished ranked fourth in District 2. Senior Brea Harris and sophomore Ava Harris return after teaming up to earn All-State doubles honorable mention.
Warsaw: At the end of the 2022 season, the Tigers ranked fifth in District 3, claiming the Culver Academies Regional title.
Norwell: A sectional champion last year, Norwell ended as the 7th-rated squad in District 2.
Bishop Dwenger: The Saints advanced to the regional finals last year, and Reidy returns to help anchor the top of the lineup.
Storylines
Sweet 16: While this phrase takes on a significance in basketball during March, it also stands for the area-best 16 state finals appearances by Homestead.
Getting to 32?: Warsaw advanced to the state finals in back-to-back years in 1990 and 1991, but has not returned since. If the Tigers earn a berth to state, it’ll snap that 32-year run between appearances.
Cadets champions again?: While Dwenger lasted longer in the state tournament, Concordia holds the mantle as defending SAC champions.
Four Flying Jets: In 2022, Adams Central swept the ACAC and will look to win it again after placing four on the all-conference team.
Twenty-one and counting: Death, taxes and Warsaw winning sectionals. The Tigers will look to continue an impressive streak this spring, having won every contested sectional since 2001 (COVID canceled the spring sports season in 2020).