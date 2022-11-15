If the start of winter weather has you down, head inside to the pools, where the Indiana high school girls swim season is already underway. Like many high school seasons, this one moves fast: There are just nine weeks until conference meets on Jan. 14 and 12 weeks until the sectional meets on Feb. 2 and 4. The diving regional will be held Feb. 7, and the state finals will follow on Feb. 10 and 11.
Athletes
Alexis Mishler, Wawasee: The senior, who signed with Florida Gulf Coast last week, finished sixth in the 50 free and 100 free at last year’s state finals and swam in the 200 medley and 400 free relays at the state meet. She raced her sister Julie, now a sophomore, in both individual events, with Julie finishing 5th in the 50 fand 8th in the 100.
Amelia Rinehart, Snider: The sophomore diver was the SAC, South Side Sectional and Homestead Regional champion as a freshman. She took fourth place at the state meet, where she was the only freshman to qualify for the diving finals, and last March was named to USA Diving’s High Performance Squad, one of 97 young athletes across the country to earn the honor.
Ripley Merritt, Homestead: The junior won the 100 fly and took second place in the 100 back at the 2022 South Side Sectional, and then took sixth and fifth in those events at the state finals. She was also a member of the Spartans’ 200 medley relay team that placed sixth at the state finals.
Natalie Marshall, Carroll: The senior won the 50 free at last year’s South Side Sectional and took 12th at the state finals. She was a member of all three relay teams, each of which won sectional championships and placed second (200 free), fourth (400 free) and fifth (200 medley) at the state finals. She has committed to Ball State.
Luca McGee, Wayne: Now a junior, McGee was one of two swimmers to score 40 points at the 2022 SAC Swim Meet, winning the 200 IM and 500 free.
Teams
Carroll: The Chargers only have five sectional titles, but they ended Homestead’s streak of four straight last year, beating the Spartans by 45 points. Carroll was the top local team at the state finals, finishing seventh with 123 points. The Chargers have plenty of returning competitors with championship experience like Marshall and Alexis Jankowski.
Homestead: The Chargers and Spartans have been twin powers in Fort Wayne-area swimming for some time. Here’s what that looked like last year: The Chargers won eight of 11 swimming events at the last South Side sectionals and the Spartans had the winners in the other three. The latter scored 502 points in a second-place finish at the sectional championship, more than twice as many as third-place Snider, and were 11th at the state finals. Homestead will have to replace Halle Weaver, Morgan Brown and Mallory Lindsay, but there are plenty of candidates to step up.
Wawasee: The Warriors placed third in the Concord sectional last season. The Mishler sisters were no small part of Wawasee’s 12th-place finish at the state finals, but both of the Warriors’ relays that swam on the final day of the state finals had just one senior.
Norwell: The Knights won last year’s Jay County Sectional by more than 100 points, and they won their own early-season Girls Invitational on Saturday, finishing on top of a field of 13 teams which also included Angola, Oak Hill, Bishop Dwenger and Columbia City.
Bishop Dwenger: The Saints have won three SAC titles in the last four years, including a narrow victory over Snider last winter, and they have only lost three seniors who scored at last year’s sectional meet.
Storylines
36 and counting: Anyone who knows anything about Indiana swimming knows the Carmel girls are the nation’s most dominant high school team, winning the last 36 state titles. And yes, the vast majority of last year’s team was composed of underclassmen.
Swimming on the biggest stage: The state finals are regularly held at the IU Natatorium on the IUPUI campus in Indianapolis. In March, the mayor of Indianapolis and USA Swimming announced that Olympic Trials would return to the venue for the 2024 Games.
The post-COVID era?: COVID wreaked havoc on swim season last year, disrupting training schedules and holding numerous SAC swimmers out of their conference championships. Will this be the first year since 2019-20 where COVID won’t be a disruptive force for swimmers?
FWCS representation: When McGee won the 500 free at the South Side Sectional in 2021, she became the first FWCS girl to win a sectional event since Snider’s Hannah Miller won the 200 and 500 free in 2013-14. Rinehart’s diving win in 2022 makes it two straight years FWCS has had a sectional winner.
Sectional Leader: Although Homestead did not claim a sectional title last year, the Spartans are the area’s leader in sectional titles, tied for 13th in the state with 20. Snider is second with 13 and Norwell and Warsaw each have 11.