In recent years, the No. 1 story in girls track and field in this corner of the state has been Addy Wiley, the Huntington North phenom who dominated the middle distances, winning five individual state titles and ultimately setting the national high school record in the 1,600 last June.
Wiley has since graduated, but there are still plenty of athletes vying to make a name for themselves on the track this spring.
Sectional meets are already less than two months away, scheduled to be run on May 16.
5 Athletes
Jaliyah Paige, North Side: The Legends junior won the 60 hurdles in the large school race at the Hoosier State Relays on Saturday in 8.83 seconds. She took seventh in the 100 hurdles at the 2022 state finals in 14.50.
Addison Knoblauch, Homestead: The Spartans junior ran the fastest 2 mile of any Indiana girl this indoor season, throwing down a time of 10:29.66 at the New Balance Nationals Indoor meet in Boston earlier this month. She finished 20th overall.
Tajaina Mckenzie, North Side: The Legends senior was second in the 60 dash in a time of 7.65 seconds at Saturday's Hoosier State Relays, and she won the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 6 inches.
Josefina Rastrelli, Warsaw: The Tigers junior took eighth in the 1600 at the 2022 state finals and 15th in the 3200, and she placed seventh at the cross country state finals this fall. This indoor season, she posted a 1600 time of 4:59.55 at a February meet, the second-fastest time recorded by an Indiana girl this winter.
Emma Yoder, Wawasee: Now a junior, Yoder took third in the discus with a throw of 134 feet, 3 inches, at last year's state finals.
5 Teams
North Side: Led by Paige and McKenzie, the Legends are the top-ranked team in the area at No. 8 in the latest IATCCC poll.
Northrop: The Bruins have won the last two Marion Regionals and dominated the 2022 SAC championship, winning seven of 16 events. Champion hurdler and jumper Morgan Patterson has graduated, but if anyone has proven the ability to pick up where previous standouts have left off, it's Northrop girls track.
Homestead: The Spartans are ranked 10th in this week's coaches' poll and have won eight straight sectionals. They are also hoping to carry over momentum from cross country season, when the Spartans won a semistate title.
Carroll: The Chargers took second place at the 2022 Marion Regional, and the majority of their scorers the sectional meet were underclassmen.
Warsaw: The Tigers have won 15 straight sectional titles and are coming off a runner-up finish at the Kokomo Regional in 2022, though they are suffering the loss of hurdler Marin Hart and pole vaulter Josie Niebbia to graduation.
5 Storylines
Legend Relays: The sister meet of the North Side Relays, the all-girls event has grown from six teams in its inaugural running to nine last year and an expected field of 18 this year. The meet is scheduled to be held at North Side on April 14.
SAC Dominance: Northrop has dominated the conference meet for years, but will North Side be able to dislodge the Bruins from their perch?
All-Time Greats: Addy Wiley isn't the only Indiana legend to graduate in 2022. North Central's Ramiah Elliott won the 100, 200 and 400 dash and ran the anchor leg of the victorious 4x400 team to lead her team to a state title.
Battle for the NE8: Huntington North claimed the conference title with a win in the final race of the day, the 4x400, which Wiley anchored. Who will take the conference crown this year?
Back in Bloomington: The IHSAA went two years without holding its state meet at IU, as COVID wiped out the entire 2020 season and Ben Davis played host in 2021. But the event is now back at the Robert C. Haugh Track and Field Complex in Bloomington for the second year in a row. The championship is scheduled for June 3.