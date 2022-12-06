Although official high school gymnastics practices started in mid-November, it is the last winter sport to officially get under way. Angola opens its season Dec. 28, while most other area schools have their first meets in January.
The state tournaments start with sectionals on Feb. 24 and 25. Regionals follow March 3 and 4. The season concludes with the state finals at Ball State’s Worthen Arena on March 11.
Things to watch this season:
Athletes
Gina Zirille, Homestead: Over the past three years, the Spartans’ senior has been the area’s most dominant performer, winning three straight sectional and regional all-around titles. She set the program uneven bars record of 9.800 at last year’s Huntington North Regional, was a co-state champion in the floor exercise in 2021 and was third in the all-around at last year’s state finals with a score of 37.650.
Ava Reed, Bishop Dwenger: The Saints’ senior took second place on bars and floor at the 2022 Concordia Sectional, and placed fourth in the all-around with a score of 36.200. She was seventh in the all-around at the Huntington North Regional – a spot away from qualifying for the state finals in the all-around. But she did compete in the state finals on the floor (where she finished 10th in 9.400), bars (tied for 15th) and vault (tied for 22nd).
Alayna Shamp, Angola: The Hornets’ sophomore finished 19th in the all-around at the state finals as a freshman lwith a score 34.825. She finished second on the beam at the Huntington North Regional with a score of 9.525. She also finished second behind her teammate Ashtyn Evans in the vault and bars at the Wawasee Sectional.
Myca Miller, DeKalb: The Barons’ junior tied for fourth place on the vault at the regional meet last season, qualifying for the state finals where she tied for 18th with a score of 9.150.
Audrey Beiswanger, East Noble: The Knights’ junior qualified for the state finals for the first time last season, competing on the floor and beam despite an early-season back injury.
Teams
Homestead: The Spartans took second at the state finals with a score of 110.350 – 1.125 behind state champion Crown Point. Homestead set a program-record score of 112.800 defending their regional title at Huntington North, and has won four straight sectional titles after an 18-year drought. Zirille has been the area’s most dominant gymnast, and Allison Sierks and Kendyl Bond have also proven to be reliable performers on the big stage.
Angola: The Hornets have won three of their four sectional titles since 2019. After placing second at the 2022 Huntington North Regional and eighth at the state finals, they will have to contend with the loss of defending sectional all-around winner Evans, but they have athletes with state finals experience in Shamp and Summer Allen.
Carroll: The Chargers might have been disappointed with their performance at the 2022 Concordia Sectional, where they finished third, but they improved their team score by more than a point to take third at regionals with a score of 106.725 and qualified as a team for state. Carroll has returning athletes with state finals experience such as Natalie Smith, Leah Stuckey and Aliyah Sauder.
Bishop Dwenger: The Saints just missed out on a trip to the state finals when they took fourth at regionals, 0.425 points behind the Chargers. They took second place at the Concordia Sectionals with 105.900 points, and they did so with a lineup made up entirely of sophomores and juniors. They’ve added four freshmen with competition experience this year.
DeKalb: The Barons took second place at the Wawasee Sectional last season with a score of 100.750, and DeKalb led all teams with a score of 26.375 on the floor exercise. Four returning competitors (Miller, Paige Fillenwarth, Tyla DePriest and Lily Armstrong) have varsity experience.
Storylines
Thinned out: Four of the top six finishers in the all-around competition at the 2022 Huntington North Regional have graduated (Evans of Angola, Hoogland of Carroll, Wohlwend of Homestead and Blythe of DeKalb).
Bars champ: Angola’s Evans capped her high school career by defending her state title on the uneven bars in March. Who will take her place?
First on the floor: No team scored more points in a rotation at last year’s state finals than Homestead on the floor. The Spartans scored 28.225 and did not even use the score posted by Zirille, who had won the event the Concordia Sectional and Huntington North Regional. The Spartans also were the top-scoring team on the vault.
Regional log-jam: Homestead separated itself from the crowd at the Huntington North Regional, winning by almost six points. But just .575 points separated No. 2 Angola from No. 4 Bishop Dwenger. DeKalb was just over three points away from qualifying. Who will make it through in 2023?
The region reigns: The last six state titles have been won by Northwest Indiana high schools – Crown Point, Valparaiso and Chesterton. Aside from Columbus North in 2016, the last team outside of that area to win a title was Bishop Dwenger in 2012.