For the first time in 24 years and just the second time in school history, Eastside stood atop the mountain as the IHSAA softball state champions in 2022. While the Blazers’ first title in 1998 came in Class A, Eastside claimed the Class 2A title a year ago, holding off North Posey, 2-1.
Leo nearly joined the Blazers in the state finals last year – the Lions knocked off Eastside, 5-0, in Leo-Cedarville on May 13. The Lions advanced to the 3A semistate championship in 2022.
Players
Ruth Kaiser, Sr., Concordia: The shortstop ranked 22nd statewide in batting average last year, hitting .588 (40-for-68) for a Cadets squad that finished as the SAC runners-up.
Libby Minobe, Sr., Homestead: After hitting .333 as a sophomore in 2021, the utility player (center field, first base, catcher) jumped up to a .570 batting average (49-of-86) last season with 32 RBI, 15 doubles and four home runs.
Sydney Hinchliffe, Jr., Fremont: Her 44 RBI in 2022 ranked third statewide for players in the sophomore class.
Ellie Sauder, Sr., Leo: As a junior, Sauder posted a sparkling 0.24 ERA in 118.2 innings, ranking 13th in the nation in the category.
Natalie Lower, Sr., Eastside: The Blazers pitched their way to the Class 2A state title in 2022 largely with the arm of Lower, who finished 18-1 with 142 strikeouts in 119 innings last season.
Teams
Eastside: After running off 18 victories to start the 2022 season, the Blazers were shut out at Leo. Eastside would not lose again, closing the year on an 11-game win streak to win the Class 2A state championship.
Leo: The Lions outscored opponents 290-29 last season, matching eventual state champion South Bend St. Joseph for 12 innings before succumbing 1-0 in the 13th inning of the Class 3A north semistate.
Northrop: The Bruins will enter the 2023 season with a sizable target on their backs after sweeping the SAC the past two seasons.
Columbia City: The Eagles powered their way to 28 victories in 2022, averaging 11.82 runs per game in posting double-digit run totals 19 times.
Carroll: The Chargers won 19 games last season, turning in one of the season’s best performances against Class 3A state champion South Bend St. Joseph early in the year. Despite dropping both games of a doubleheader in South Bend to start the year, the seven runs scored in the opener stands as the most runs the Indians surrendered against any opponent from Indiana in 2022.
Storylines
Another NE8 run: Leo will seek another unbeaten season in conference play, last suffering a defeat in the 2019 season when the Lions dropped a 2-1 home decision to Bellmont. In the past two seasons, the Lions have gone 14-0 in conference play, outscoring their opponents 158-12.
Heritage making it happen: After finishing .500 overall (12-12) and in ACAC play (3-3) two years ago, Heritage took a big step forward last year, sweeping the league while finishing 21-3. Nine players return for the Patriots that batted at least .300 in 2022.
Return to form: A pair of Class 3A squads that routinely posted 20-win seasons in recent years will look to recapture some of that glory after finishing last season just above .500. Bellmont, who posted 67 wins in a three-year stretch from 2017-19, finished just 13-11 last year, while Bishop Dwenger went 13-12 in 2022 after posting a trio of 20-win seasons since 2016.
Jewelry permitted: In July 2022, the NFHS Softball Rules Committee approved the wearing of jewelry in the sport, starting this season. Previously, only medical and religious medals were permitted.
Big four: Four area schools found themselves ranked in the final Softball Coaches Association of Indiana poll of 2022 – Fremont (10th in Class A), Eastside (7th in Class 2A), Leo (6th in Class 3A) and Heritage (13th in Class 3A).