Last season was a big one for high school volleyball in Northeast Indiana: Bellmont and Blackhawk Christian made it to the state finals at Ball State, with Blackhawk claiming the Class A championship for the second time in program history.
Carroll and Angola won more than 30 matches each, and 10 different local teams won a conference or sectional championship (three will be defending both titles this fall).
The most exciting part: Many of last year’s most successful teams return numerous standout players, so this fall should be just as action packed as the last.
Teams are allowed to start playing matches as early as Saturday, and the postseason is just about two months away with sectional tournaments starting on Oct. 10.
Here are some of the things to watch for in the gym this fall:
Teams
Blackhawk Christian: The Braves came from behind to beat Tecumseh in a five-set thriller at last year’s state finals. This year’s squad will have that experience to draw on, because six of the seven regular starters from the 2022 team – including Allie Boyer, Abbie Cresse and Olivia Martinez, the team’s three leaders in kills – are back in the lineup this year.
Bellmont: The Braves have lost in the Class 3A state finals in three of the last four seasons. They’ve also won three regional titles, four sectional titles and three NE8 titles in that stretch. Nine varsity members of last year’s team return, three of whom earned all-state honors last year. You’d be hard-pressed to find a team with more championship experience and more motivation to bring home a state title.
Angola: The Hornets were undefeated through the sectional tournament in 2022, with their first loss coming in five sets against Benton Central in the Class 3A regional semifinals.The team finished with a 31-1 record. Paige Franz, who led the team in digs, was the only Angola statistical leader who graduated in 2023.
Carroll: Like the other teams on this list, the Chargers enter the 2023 season in “reloading, not rebuilding” mode. Carroll went 31-3 last year and return a number of players from last year’s team, including Brenna Ginder, who was second-team all-state, and junior all-star Olivia Gisslen.
Concordia: The Cadets were SAC champions in 2022, and they return their leader in kills and digs, Jersey Loyer, as well as Cienna Lapsley, who was second on the team in kills. Setter Keira Dommer is also back with a year of experience running the offense.
Players
Morgan Gaerte, Angola: The senior outside hitter and Notre Dame commit was a Class 3A All-State honoree as a junior after averaging 5.2 kills a set, 55 aces, 50 blocks and 2.0 digs per set. She had 35 kills and a .431 hitting percentage in a five-set win over Carroll.
Brenna Ginder, Carroll: The senior libero/defensive specialist committed to West Virginia this spring. She had 3.3 digs per set and 3.4 serve receptions per set in 2022.
Addy Tindall, Homestead: The junior outside hitter committed to Purdue over the summer. She was named to the Class 4A all-state second-team as a sophomore after leading the Spartans with 3.9 kills per set while also chipping in 1.7 digs per set.
Delaney Lawson, Bellmont: The senior outside hitter was named to the North 2022 Junior All-Star team and Class 3A all-state first team, along with her teammate Sami Christen. Lawson led the Braves with 4.3 kills per set with a 0.354 hitting percentage. She has committed to Utah State.
Abbie Cresse, Blackhawk Christian: The senior middle blocker was a junior all-star and was named to the Class A all-state first team along with Boyer. She had 2.9 kills per set with a 0.355 hitting percentage as well as a team-leading 104 blocks. She has committed to Dayton.
Storylines
Glass Spike glory: Loyer, a Butler commit, won the Glass Spike as the SAC’s most outstanding player as a junior. If she wins it again, she will be the fourth individual to win multiple times.
Battle for the SAC: The Cadets went 7-0 in SAC play in 2022, but, just nine days after beating Bishop Dwenger 3-0 in the regular season, the Saints turned the tables and won 3-1 in the sectional tournament. It was a striking repeat of the 2021 season, when Bishop Dwenger went undefeated against the SAC in the regular season but lost to Concordia in its first sectional game.
Playoff pandemonium: It’s not a fluke that the SAC champion has been knocked out so early in each of the last two years, but a testament to the depth of that sectional. This year, Class 3A Sectional 21 will be played at Angola and include Bishop Dwenger, Concordia, Garrett, Heritage, Leo and Woodlan in addition to the hosts.
Defending titles: Warsaw, Carroll, Homestead, Angola, Bellmont, Churubusco, South Adams and Blackhawk Christian are all defending sectional crowns. Heritage won the ACAC regular-season and tournament titles and Angola did the same in the NECC. Warsaw went 7-0 to win the NLC.
Classification alterations: Over the summer, the IHSAA announced that sports with four classifications (including volleyball), will be adjusted so that the largest 20% of schools will be slotted into 4A and the smallest 30% into Class A. Also, success factor points can be applied each year, instead of every other year. These changes will take effect next year, so this may be the final year before a notable postseason alignment shakeup.