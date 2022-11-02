This will be Gary Cobb’s 31st season as a head basketball coach. And it’ll be his last.
With a solid roster at Woodlan that includes Avah Smith – one of the area’s best players and perhaps its best rebounder – he could go out with a scintillating season.
“Of course you want to go out with a bang and I really think we can compete for a conference (title) and can compete at the sectional, so we’ll just see how it falls,” Cobb said.
“But it won’t put a damper on my career or anything if it doesn’t happen because we’ve got a great group of kids and that’s really the bottom line.”
Jay County (20-4 last season), which features Purdue Fort Wayne-recruit Renna Schwieterman, is the favorite to win the ACAC. South Adams (15-9), which has Peyton and Macy Pries, could also have a say in things.
But the Warriors, who include Taylor Kneubuhler, should be in the hunt.
Cobb has a 115-94 record with the Warriors, who he joined in 2013. He’s also coached at New Haven and Indiana Tech, where he’s a member of the Athletics Hall of Fame. Last season, he guided Woodlan to a 19-5 record, though the Warriors lost in the first round of sectionals, 29-26, to Angola.
At 64, the special-education teacher said it’s just time to step down from coaching.
“When I started out, I always missed things that my kids did when they were growing up,” he said. “When my grandkids started doing stuff, I realized I didn’t want to miss things, I didn’t want to do that again. That time has come. I’ve started missing things my grandkids do and it’s time.”
Smith, a senior, said the players have a lot of admiration for their coach, who can be demanding but gets the best out of them.
“He expects a lot from us because he knows what we can do,” Smith said. “He knows our potential.”
Smith’s potential may be the best of the group. Last season, she averaged 13.6 points and 11.5 rebounds per game, while Kneubuhler, now a junior, had 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The Warriors also have players such as Addie Goheen and Gabi Klopenstein.
“Avah is a really good player. She’s worked on her game this summer and has more of a perimeter game that she can really add to that, which she hasn’t shown before,” said Cobb, who lost All-Conference player Dakotah Krohn to graduation.
“As far as being a kid who works hard and rebounds, Avah’s probably the best rebounder in the area now that (Ayanna) Patterson is gone (from Homestead to the University of Connecticut). She’s a big key for us.”
Smith acknowledged she spent much time in the offseason developing other parts of her game.
“Yes,” she said, “I’ve been working a lot on dribbling and shooting.”
But her bread-and-butter is the rebounding. The soft-spoken Smith has a total morph in demeanor when she’s on the court.
“Yeah, it changes. I just want to go out there and get the ball,” she said.
Cobb added: “People talk about how rebounding is you’ve got to box out, or you’ve got to do this or that, but rebounding is about wanting the ball and just going and getting it. That’s what she does. She just goes and gets the ball.”
It’s not lost on the players that this is Cobb’s last season and it would be gratifying to send him out with a stellar season.
“We need to play hard for him every game and try to win a championship for him,” Smith said.