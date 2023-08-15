Top 5 players

Owen Wanner, QB, South Adams: A senior, he is one of northeast Indiana’s top quarterbacks and showed it last season with 2,330 passing yards with 30 TDs and six interceptions, along with six rushing TDs.

Keegan Bluhm, RB/LB, Adams Central: The 6-2, 200-pound senior rushed 248 times for 1,645 yards and 18 TDs last season, when the Flying Jets reached the state championship game.

Johnny Cruz, OL/DL, Bluffton: A senior, who is 5-foot-11, 295 pounds, he’s got two years of starting experience on both offense and defense and helped the Tigers to a sectional title last year.

Trevor Currie, TE/DE, Adams Central: The senior is entering off a season of 17 catches for 398 yards and 10 TDs, in which he handled all the kicking duties and had 25 solo tackles and two fumble recoveries for TDs.

Charlie Riddle, OL/DL, Heritage: A two-year starter on defense, the 6-4, 253-pound junior had 33 solo tackles, 8 tackles for losses and 2½ sacks last year.