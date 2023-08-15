When it comes to energy, Kobe Meyer brings it – with his arm, with his legs and, yeah, with his mouth.
“I like to bring a lot of energy in practice,” the Heritage Patriots’ senior quarterback said. “There’s a bunch of yelling. We’ve got to get the kids going and going, just to have everybody in the right spots. And if we play well, we’ve just got to tell them ‘good job’ and if they’re doing bad we’ve got to keep them positive until the next play.”
Coach Casey Kolkman likes the way Meyer embraces his role as a leader, almost as much as Kolkman likes the physical attributes that propelled Meyer to 1,097 passing yards with five touchdowns to go with 841 rushing yards and 15 TDs last season.
Case in point, when it comes to Meyer’s intangibles: After a less-than-enthusiastic practice Aug. 8, Meyer, as one of the captains, took responsibility and Kolkman loved the response on and off the field.
“We were kind of flat Tuesday night and I got on Preston (Fields) and Kobe a little bit, and Kobe was the first one to apologize. ‘Coach, we didn’t have the energy, and that’s on me,” Kolkman said. “And then the next day, they were both vocal and keeping the team going.”
Heritage is coming off a breakout season; its 6-4 record in Kolkman’s third year was the Patriots’ best since 2015. Heritage was 5-1 in the ACAC, second only to state-finalist Adams Central, and is generating more preseason buzz than it has in a decade. The roster includes Fields, a senior who had 10 catches for 102 yards last year; senior Ibrahim Williams, who had 41 catches for 354 yards and two TDs; senior D’vontaye Washington, who had 14 catches for 136 yards; senior guard Brandon Burnham; junior lineman Charlie Riddle, who had 33 solo tackles; senior lineman Logan Teichman; senior safety Landon Hicks, who had 44 solo tackles; and senior safety Braden Walter, who had four interceptions.
“The players’ mindsets are definitely a key factor,” Meyer said. “We know that we’re getting better and our whole mindset is changing.”
Change is something Meyer, 17, is familiar with, after switching from receiver to quarterback when he got to high school. Friday’s game at Bellmont will kick off his third year as a starter.
“It took a lot of time and different people working with me over the years, and it all helped me get to where I am now as a quarterback,” Meyer said.
And that’s as a multifaceted weapon, who completed 120 of 230 passes last season, and who broke off runs as long as 63 yards.
“Our offense is more run-first,” Meyer said. “I like to run the ball and I like to throw on the run. I feel like running is a key factor for me, something that helps me. With our offense, I can run the ball a lot and get out of the pocket. Our offense is varied and has different ways of moving the ball.”
There will be much attention on ACAC quarterbacks, such as South Adams’ Owen Wanner; Adams Central’s Jack Hamilton, who was a receiver last year; and Bluffton’s Braxton Betancourt.
The 5-foot-10, 179-pound Meyer has the skills to put up all-purpose stats better than any of them.
“He’s proven on Friday nights that he’ll play with anybody,” Kolkman said. “He’s just a kid who gets after it. He may not be your traditional kind of quarterback, but he’s a gamer and the kids respect him for his work ethic. He comes in the mornings and gets his lifts in, he’s a captain this year with Preston and Charlie and Ibrahim, and he’s a great kid.”